SHERRARD — Running out of chances in last Saturday's Illinois Class 2A Princeton regional title game, the Sherrard baseball team saved its best for last.

Rallying in the bottom of the sixth inning to top Princeton 3-2 on a two-out, two-run single by junior Broc DeHamer, the Tigers (24-6) find themselves sectional-bound for the second straight year.

Even the sectional site — Knoxville High School — is the same. This time around, though, head coach Nick Basala's club is hoping for a different outcome.

After falling one win short of a sectional title a year ago, the Tigers begin their bid for their first such crown since 2014 Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Macomb (18-11).

"Macomb's always a quality team, and they play a tough schedule," Basala said of the Prairieland Conference champions. "They'll be ready to go. We've got to come out and play confident."

Basala feels confidence should be no problem after Sherrard's come-from-behind, late-inning victory at Princeton.

"We knew we'd be facing a good arm in Danny (Princeton senior ace Danny Cihocki) and that we'd have our work cut out for us, but we just stuck to our approach the whole game," he said. "We were expecting more fastballs from him, but he had a mix of breaking balls that we had to adjust to.

"The deep fly that Broc hit gave the guys confidence we could hit his fastball. Our offense has struggled at times, so we've been in a lot of close games like that all year. Our approach and swings are looking better, so hopefully we can bust out this week."

While the season has been a successful one on many counts for the Tigers, one goal they set for themselves failed to materialize.

Looking to contend for a championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, Sherrard and eventual title winner Orion were neck-and-neck throughout most of the season after the teams split a pair of close games in mid-April.

However, a pair of losses to Monmouth-Roseville in their final two conference games resulted in the Tigers finishing 9-3 in the TRAC West and tied with Mon-Rose for second place, a game behind Orion.

"The guys were a little disappointed that we let the conference title slip away," said Basala. "We controlled our destiny going into the last week, but props to Monmouth-Roseville."

But while missing out on on goal, Sherrard used its disappointment to its advantage. As a result, it was back in the sectional round for a second consecutive season.

"The guys knew there were bigger goals ahead," Basala said. "We were unable to get our first goal, but we went ahead and achieved goal number two."