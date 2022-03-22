Tigers look to retool rather than rebuild in '22

SHERRARD — Last spring was a homecoming for 2005 Sherrard High School graduate Nick Basala.

Taking over as head baseball coach at his alma mater, it was a return Basala will not soon forget as he guided the Tigers to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship.

Finishing at 13-10 and with an 8-1 conference mark, Sherrard also came within one win of its first regional crown since 2015.

However, it was a senior-dominated club that made Basala's return to the dugout a successful one. With a new season, new faces are being looked to in order to keep the Tigers on the winning path.

"We'll definitely have some bumps in the road; there'll be a big learning curve, to say the least," said Basala.

The Tigers did hit some bumps in its opening weekend in Jacksonville, Ill., going 0-3 in tournament action there. After dropping a 9-5 decision to Brimfield in its opener last Friday, Sherrard lost a pair the following day — 9-0 to Yorkville Christian and 14-4 to Hoopeston Area.

"All of the little things we're trying to get through right now, it was tough for us to do in just a two-week span indoors," said Basala. "We're looking to do it last week and this week. We got a bit of an eye-opener this past weekend about the need to focus on developing.

"If we can keep going, we'll hit our stride eventually. I like our guys' potential."

Graduation drained the Tigers' 2021 talent pool significantly, taking away top pitchers Brady Hartman (4-1, 1.60 ERA, 59 strikeouts) and Will Franck (4-2, 2.35 ERA, 40 Ks). Hartman also batted .342, driving in 14 runs and scoring 25.

Also lost were standout catcher Ryan Staver (.380, 18 RBIs) and utility man Blake Lingafelter (.365, 12 RBIs). All four were unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West honorees.

However, the cupboard is not totally bare. Senior outfielders Clayton Matkovic and Brennan Welch return to lead the way, joined by junior third baseman/catcher Gage Carter and sophomore shortstop Holland Anderson. All except for Matkovic will also see plenty of innings on the mound.

"We went through a bit of this last year, starting slow and then hitting our stride," said Basala. "Even starting 0-3 doesn't take away from the goals we want to accomplish. We want to be playing our best baseball come regional time."

Along the way, the Tigers hope to repeat last year's title run in a new-look Three Rivers West that now includes Erie-Prophetstown and Monmouth-Roseville after last year's runner-up Fulton departed to join the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

"That's always our expectation," Basala stated. "We don't consider this a rebuild. We're retooling; our talent can stand up with last year's team as long as they continue learning and developing."

