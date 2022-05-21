Tigers outslug Orion for first regional title since 2015

SHERRARD — In its two regular-season meetings with rival Orion, the Sherrard baseball team found runs extremely difficult to come by.

When they met the Chargers for a third time in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Sherrard Regional championship game, the Tigers experienced the furthest thing from a power outage.

Rattling out 16 hits and scoring in all but one of its at-bats, Sherrard jump-started its offense with a six-run third inning and never let up as it topped Orion 15-7 at the Joel Brunsvold Complex for its first regional title since 2015.

"We were ready for this game, and I think we kept our energy up the entire game," said Sherrard senior right fielder Brennan Welch, who along with sophomore shortstop Holland Anderson went 4-for-5; Welch scored three runs and Anderson drove in three.

"Like Coach (head coach Nick Basala) said, we're better than a No. 7 seed, and we just had to come out here and show it. We still feel like we're labeled underdogs, but that makes us feel a lot more ready to go."

With Saturday's win over the top-seeded Chargers (23-7), co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Tigers and their 13-10 record will head to the Knoxville Sectional for a Wednesday afternoon semifinal date with Chillicothe IVC (23-9).

The way Sherrard's 2021 season ended — with a 16-3 loss to Macomb in the regional title game — was very much on the minds of this year's Tiger squad, especially seniors Welch and center fielder Clayton Matkovic.

"That was definitely in the back of my mind," said Matkovic. "At the same time, it showed that we got there last year, and we could do it again this year. With a young team, Brennan's and my job are to show (their younger teammates) that anything can happen in the playoffs."

After being held to just one run in its two TRAC West losses to the Chargers, Sherrard looked to be facing an uphill battle when Orion sent one of its two senior aces, Chance Stropes, to the mound for Saturday's title showdown.

Following a quiet top of the first inning, Orion gave Stropes an early lead to work with when a Quinn Hoftender sacrifice fly scored Cole Kratzberg to put the Chargers up 1-0 after one.

"We had all the confidence in the world in giving Chance the ball today," said Orion coach Thomas Smith. "We trust in all of our guys."

But after Sherrard tied it in the top of the second on an Izaac Novitske RBI single, the roof fell in on Stropes (6-2) and the Chargers in the top of the third as the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs, with Aiden Switzer's RBI single giving the hosts a lead they would not relinquish.

"Give credit where credit's due," Smith said. "They put the ball in play a ton. They did their job, and combined with lack of execution on our part defensively, that'll do it."

Orion tried to rally after the Tigers' big inning, responding with a five-run outburst in the home half of the third to close the gap to 7-6. A two-run double by Stropes got the rally started for the Chargers.

But after Sherrard got two of those runs back in the fourth, a pivotal moment occurred when Tiger freshman pitcher Aidan Terronez retired Orion in order on just three pitches.

"That gave me a lot of confidence for the rest of the game," said Terronez (4-2), who struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. "I think it also freed up our hitting. We kept putting more runs on them."

Indeed, the Tigers offensive showing culminated with a four-spot in the top of the seventh inning. Orion did load the bases in its half of the seventh in its bid to extend its season, but closer Gage Carter retired Dathan Moore on a fly ball to end the Chargers' bid for their first title since 2019.

"Regardless of what happened today, 23-7 is a pretty successful season," said Smith. "We've got the bulk of our starters coming back, so we've got a lot to build on."

Meanwhile, Sherrard will take the underdog mentality of being a No. 7 seed into the next round.

"Being a No. 7 seed, we don't have much to lose," Basala said. "We had that mindset all this past week."

