Tigers' rally bid denied in sectional-title setback

Working some late-inning magic, the Sherrard baseball team felt its dream postseason run was primed to continue beyond Saturday afternoon.

But after freshman pinch-hitter Garrett Woodard's two-run single in the top of the sixth inning brought the Tigers even with Brimfield-Elmwood, their magic ran its course.

The Indians responded with three in their half of the sixth, and made those runs stand up as they topped Sherrard 6-3 in the IHSA Class 2A Knoxville Sectional championship game at Billy Notz Memorial Field in Knoxville.

"We got down early, but we battled again and fought through all day," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala, whose 14-11 club finishes just one win short of its first sectional championship since 2014, and the third in program history.

"We feel like we're always in it. We were chasing four (a four-run deficit) the other day (in Thursday's 11-5 semifinal win over Chillicothe IVC) and chasing two today. We had momentum, but some things just didn't go our way."

Trailing 2-0 after B-E (27-2) struck for two first-inning runs off Sherrard starting pitcher Sam Crownover, the Tigers halved that deficit in the top of the third when Izaac Novitske scored on a two-out wild pitch.

The Indians got that run back when Frank Kelch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the last of the fourth, but Sherrard had an answer in the top of the sixth with a two-out rally that led to it tying the score.

After Brennan Welch walked and Kyler Schmidt (3-for-3) singled to keep the inning going, Cam Davis walked to load the bases. That set the stage for Woodward, who singled in Welch and Schmidt to make it a new ballgame.

"Giving up those first couple of runs shook us a bit, but after that, I thought we had momentum," said Basala. "We kept putting on pressure, but we just didn't get more timely hits when we needed them."

Indeed, the Tigers had several rallies come up dry. A double-play ball ended a first-inning threat, then Sherrard left the bases loaded in the top of the fifth without scoring.

Finally, after B-E had answered the Tigers' sixth-inning rally with a three-spot capped by Landon Binder's two-run single, Sherrard tried one last comeback when Clayton Matkovic singled to open the top of the seventh. However, Indians' reliever Kelch rallied with three strikeouts to end the game.

"For our guys that are returning next year, today hurts, but they saw the potential they have as a group," Basala said. "A lot of positives came with this. They got to experience the atmosphere and see the excitement of the postseason, and they'll take it to heart and continue to get better moving forward.

"We had four seniors this year, two of them (Welch and Matkovic) seeing regular playing time, but their leadership helped us to turn the year around."

