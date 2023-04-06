SHERRARD — After earning his 200th career victory late Thursday afternoon, Sherrard High School baseball coach Nick Basala received a post-game surprise.

Given the gift of a bat inscribed with his name, his career milestone and the logos of Sherrard and Mercer County — his former team — Basala thoroughly enjoyed the moment.

However, he was quick to deflect any credit in the wake of the Tigers' 2-1 win over Three Rivers West Division rival Rockridge at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, a win that keeps his 6-2 club tied for the conference lead with Orion at 4-0.

"Getting the gift, it was a bit of a surprise," said Basala. "It's fun, but it's all about these guys getting wins. I don't think too much about all that other stuff."

Owner of a 200-115 career mark in a career that included nine seasons at Mercer County and now his third season at his prep alma mater, Basala admits it is the kids he coaches that keep him coming back.

"I enjoy doing this because I love every group I have," said the 2005 Sherrard High School graduate. "That's why I keep doing this."

A point of pride for Basala in his milestone win was the pitching of junior right-hander Maddux Harksen. Harksen went six innings and allowed one run on five hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts for his first win of the spring.

"We had heard about it," Harksen said of Basala's 200th win. "This was a big win for us, but we were mainly focused on this being a conference win."

The one run Harksen allowed came in the top of the sixth on a one-out RBI single by Tanner Dye (2 for 3). That came after Sherrard had gone up 1-0 on Sam Crownover's fourth-inning RBI knock.

For the Rockets (1-6, 0-4 TRAC), freshman southpaw Carson DeKeyrel nearly matched Harksen pitch for pitch. In five innings, he allowed one run on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

"It was a real close game, which hasn't been typical for us; we've done a lot of scoring, but so have the other teams," said Rockridge coach Ryan Page. "It was nice to have a good, tight game, and most of that was from our freshman left-hander.

"Carson had good stuff today. He pitched a great game, and our defense was ready to work behind him.

Ultimately, though, the Tigers finished the job in the bottom of the sixth against Rockridge reliever Cael Kuster.

Jacob Fratzke reached on an error to lead off the inning, then stole second and took third on another error before scoring the tie-breaking run on a wild pitch. He then pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his first save.

"We wanted to stay on top, but they came back, and I don't think we saw it coming," Fratzke said. "But we came back, and we did what we needed to do."