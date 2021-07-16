Timely hitting helps West get past Clinton

Baseball can be a game of inches.

It certainly was in the fifth inning of Friday’s Class 4A Substate 5 first-round game, where things fell Davenport West’s way as it scored two runs, then held off visiting Clinton for a 4-2 win.

“It was timely hitting in the right place,” West head coach Scott Beatty said. “We gave them the two runs, honestly, on a walk and then we didn’t field the sacrifice right. They were right back in the game. It all boiled down to timely hitting.”

With one out in the fifth, West’s Justin Saskowski lined a ball into left center field. Clinton center-fielder Owen Chapman raced to his right, but was only able to get the tip of his glove on a ball that went for a double.

Two batters later, West’s Michael Ray lofted a ball into shallow right field, near the foul line. Clinton right-fielder Tre Bailey couldn’t quite get to it, and it fell in for a two-out RBI double that gave the Falcons (23-10) the lead.