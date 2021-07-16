Timely hitting helps West get past Clinton

Baseball can be a game of inches.
It certainly was in the fifth inning of Friday’s Class 4A Substate 5 first-round game, where things fell Davenport West’s way as it scored two runs, then held off visiting Clinton for a 4-2 win.
“It was timely hitting in the right place,” West head coach Scott Beatty said. “We gave them the two runs, honestly, on a walk and then we didn’t field the sacrifice right. They were right back in the game. It all boiled down to timely hitting.”
With one out in the fifth, West’s Justin Saskowski lined a ball into left center field. Clinton center-fielder Owen Chapman raced to his right, but was only able to get the tip of his glove on a ball that went for a double.
Two batters later, West’s Michael Ray lofted a ball into shallow right field, near the foul line. Clinton right-fielder Tre Bailey couldn’t quite get to it, and it fell in for a two-out RBI double that gave the Falcons (23-10) the lead.
“It was a series of circumstances that could have gone either way,” Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said. “That was ultimately the difference in the game. I have a great deal of confidence in my right-fielder. In fact, he’s one of the better right-fielders I’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been in Clinton. I think it fell in no-man’s land.”
The next West batter, Payton Thompson, lined a ball past Clinton third baseman Ben Wittenauer, making it 4-2.
“We got the job done when we needed it,” said West’s Chance Dreyer. “When we had runners in scoring position, we definitely capitalized.”
Dreyer, who started on the mound for the Falcons, shut down the River Kings in the final two innings. West shortstop Jackson Huffstutler fielded a ground ball, stepped on second base, and fired to first for a double play that ended the game and advanced the Falcons in the postseason.
West advances to play at No. 2 North Scott (25-13) in Monday’s substate semifinal. The Falcons lost both games of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader to the Lancers on June 21, falling by scores of 3-1 and 4-1.
Dreyer threw a two-hitter, striking out seven batters. His only flaws came in the third inning, where he gave up a bunt single and later a two-out, two-RBI single to Clinton’s Logan Mulholland that tied the game.
“I feel like everything was working for me tonight,” said Dreyer, who added that his slider and fastball were keeping him ahead of Clinton’s hitters. “I just wanted to play for the seniors this year. I didn’t want it to be their last high school game ever, so I told them I was going to do everything I could to make sure it wasn’t.”
West scored two runs in the first inning off of Clinton’s starter, Mulholland. Dominic DeLaPaz drove in a run with a single, and a second run scored on a River King error.
Mulholland, who was not a mainstay in the Clinton pitching rotation in the regular season, settled in after that, and allowed just one hit over the next three innings. He struck out seven batters over five innings of work.
“I haven’t used Logan a lot on the mound,” Cunningham said. “He’s my starting shortstop and probably one of the better hitters I have. The last couple of outings he’s pitched well, and he has a lot of confidence going with him, so I thought I’d put my best defense on the field. That’s having Jai Jensen, my best catcher, behind the plate. I knew West ran quite a bit, so I thought I’d put my best team out there.”
But in the fifth inning the baseball, and ultimately the game, was out of reach for Clinton (14-20).
“We’ve been competitive in most games all year. We just keep coming up on the short end,” Cunningham said. “It seems like one inning gets us.”