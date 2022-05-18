Titans seek another another lengthy playoff run

The addition of Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville to the Lincoln Trail Conference resulted in something of a new look for the league's baseball clubs.

Unlike the other conference sports, the LTC baseball membership split into West and East divisions this spring, and Annawan-Wethersfield found itself able to take advantage of the new setup.

Following up last year's Class 1A Elite Eight run, the Titans (16-10) went 6-0 and captured the LTC East championship, edging ROWVA-Williamsfield by a game. A doubleheader split with the Cougars (10-12-1, 5-1) just over two weeks ago made the difference.

Now, Annawan-Wethersfield hopes to parlay its conference title into another lengthy playoff stay after rolling past Galva 11-1 in its 1A Wethersfield Regional opener. The Titans now take on No. 3 Peoria Heights (13-8) today at 4:30 p.m.

"We've played better lately," A-W coach Pat Keane said. "It took us awhile to get going. We set our expectations high, but the season didn't start out like we wanted. We didn't lower our expectations; we just had to work harder to get to them."

Even with the majority of last year's roster back from a club that won the program's first regional title since 2013 and its first-ever sectional championship, it took some tinkering to find the right combination.

"I spent quite a bit of the year seeing what worked, moving kids around so that we'd be playing our best baseball at this time of the year," Keane said. "We feel pretty good about where we're at now."

Adding to that feeling were season-closing wins over Farmington and Peoria Christian late last week, the latter club being a No. 1 regional seed.

"Winning the LTC (East) and beating Farmington, which had beaten us earlier in the year, and then Peoria Christian, we feel good coming into this week," said Keane, whose club used four straight wins in mid-April to right the ship after starting off 4-6.

One of last year's key performers, pitcher/infielder Colin Hornback, has avoided the so-called "sophomore slump" by hitting .359 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs in addition to a 3-2 pitching mark and 50 strikeouts.

Freshman Zeb Rashid, like Hornback last spring, has made an instant impact by hitting .347 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. Junior Mason Heitzler is hitting .309 with five homers and 30 RBIs and is also 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

Unlike most conference champions, the Titans' early struggles resulted in them being seeded fifth and opening regional play on Monday instead of getting a first-round bye.

With his club serving as regional hosts at Annawan's Howes Park, Keane believes getting into the postseason routine immediately is a good thing.

"Our seed represents how we've played; we should be upset with how we played earlier in the year," he said. "This gives us a chance to play another game, and not wait until Thursday. The kids know how fun and intense the postseason was last year; they also know it could all end quickly.

"We're not good enough to overlook anybody with the way we've played at times. We need everyone to get hot and start playing well, like we did last year."

