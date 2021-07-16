Top-ranked PV rolls in substate opener

The last two seasons, the Pleasant Valley baseball team exceeded some expectations to reach the state tournament.
Instead of being the hunter this year, the top-ranked team in Class 4A is the hunted. That didn’t seem to faze the Spartans on Friday night in their substate opening game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson as PV rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings.
Pleasant Valley (33-4) will host the substate championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Spartans will play the winner of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Linn-Mar, who square off on Monday.
Senior pitcher and first baseman Alex Clemons said the team knows, especially in baseball, one off hitting night against another team’s best hurler and the dream could be over. That is why the focus this postseason for the Mississippi Athletic Conference champions is still high even early on in the playoffs.
“Everybody is 0-0 in the postseason and anybody can beat anybody on a given night, and that is the beautiful thing about baseball,” Clemons said. “We always strive to have that 0-0 (record) mentality because we know the other team wants it just as bad as we do.
“We are going to make sure that we want it more than they do.”
Clemons, who drove in four runs to lead the home team, helped get PV going in the first inning with an RBI double. Ryan Thoreson added a sacrifice fly to put the winners up 2-0.
Pleasant Valley added four more runs in the second inning off a pair of two-run singles from Carson Albrecht and Seth Clausen. The decisive blow came in the third inning off of Clemons' bat with the bases loaded.
The Spartans, at times, had a tough time squaring up Jefferson starting pitcher Owen Rustand. Rustand threw a lot of slow-moving breaking balls, but he was replaced after allowing PV to load the bases in the third inning.
Ryne Chamberlin entered to face Clemons with the sacks full and threw a first-pitch fastball that Clemons was not going to let go by. He drilled a shot to dead center field that reached the wall, clearing the bases and giving PV a 9-0 edge.
“I knew I had to come up with a big hit and it was a new pitcher so I wasn’t thinking (Chamberlin) was going to throw an off-speed first pitch so I was looking, first-pitch fastball,” Clemons said. “I was sitting on it, so I ended up seeing it and hitting it hard.”
The hosts got the final two runs they needed in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Brooks Reiter and a sac fly from Barrett Lindmark to make it 11-0. Clemons actually came in to pitch in the fifth inning in clean-up duty and struck out two to help end the season for Jefferson (7-33).
Clausen pitched four innings to get the victory. The senior allowed only two hits but was working, most of the game, from behind in the count, throwing 72 pitches in the time he worked. He allowed the first two runners to reach in the second and fourth innings but both times fought back to keep the shutout intact.
Clausen got help from his catcher in the second inning when Thoreson threw out a runner trying to advance on a wild pitch. In the fourth inning with the bases loaded with one out, he was able to coax a 6-4-3 double play turned by Lindmark and Albrecht to end the threat.
“Seth is just a dog on the mound,” Clemons said. “No matter what situation he is in, the whole team trusts him to get the job done.”