Top-ranked PV rolls in substate opener

Pleasant Valley added four more runs in the second inning off a pair of two-run singles from Carson Albrecht and Seth Clausen. The decisive blow came in the third inning off of Clemons' bat with the bases loaded.

The Spartans, at times, had a tough time squaring up Jefferson starting pitcher Owen Rustand. Rustand threw a lot of slow-moving breaking balls, but he was replaced after allowing PV to load the bases in the third inning.

Ryne Chamberlin entered to face Clemons with the sacks full and threw a first-pitch fastball that Clemons was not going to let go by. He drilled a shot to dead center field that reached the wall, clearing the bases and giving PV a 9-0 edge.

“I knew I had to come up with a big hit and it was a new pitcher so I wasn’t thinking (Chamberlin) was going to throw an off-speed first pitch so I was looking, first-pitch fastball,” Clemons said. “I was sitting on it, so I ended up seeing it and hitting it hard.”

The hosts got the final two runs they needed in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Brooks Reiter and a sac fly from Barrett Lindmark to make it 11-0. Clemons actually came in to pitch in the fifth inning in clean-up duty and struck out two to help end the season for Jefferson (7-33).