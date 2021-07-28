Top-ranked Spartans ride Clausen into state tournament

“He’s special, no question,” outfielder Ryan Mumey said. “It is really hard to hit that kid. If he was not on our team, we would not be where we are at today.

“His velocity (low 90s) is just part of it. He can put his fastball anywhere he wants in the zone and his offspeed is something different — late break and throws it hard.”

This will be the third time Clausen has been on the mound in a state tournament game. He pitched in relief two years ago as a sophomore and started last year’s contest against Ankeny.

Like Morgan and Brecht, he’ll be the one having the eyeballs on him.

“The previous two seasons we’ve come in with an underdog mindset and it almost felt like we were there just to compete,” Clausen said. “This year, we’re going in with the mentality we’re the best team there.

“This whole season, we’ve kind of played for the state tournament. In seasons past, we’ve made it a huge goal to win conference. This year, we played those CIML teams (in Des Moines) for a reason and to prepare for this moment. We’ve done everything in our power to get ready for it.”

Clausen said it was between his freshman and sophomore seasons when he focused more on pitching.