Top-ranked Spartans ride Clausen into state tournament

When Pleasant Valley went to the state baseball tournament each of the past two summers, it ran into a starting pitcher with a fastball clocked at least 90 miles per hour.
The result was quarterfinal exits to Iowa City West’s Marcus Morgan and Ankeny’s Brody Brecht, both expected to pitch at the University of Iowa next spring.
When the Spartans head to Duane Banks Field in Iowa City for a Class 4A state quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Thursday, they will be the one with the fireball arm on the mound in senior Seth Clausen.
“Seth is just an absolute menace on the mound,” senior first baseman Alex Clemons said. “He goes out there and pitches an absolute gem every time and that translates to everything else that we do.
“Our hitting is better when he’s on the mound and our fielding is better when he’s on the mound. We know he’s going to get the job done.”
The numbers prove that.
The University of Minnesota baseball signee sports a 9-0 record with a 0.79 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings. He threw four shutout innings in the substate opener against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and then followed with a two-hit shutout and 11 strikeouts in the substate final win over Linn-Mar.
Top-ranked PV (34-4) will try and ride that right arm to its first state tournament victory in 41 years Thursday against Ottumwa (30-9).
“He’s special, no question,” outfielder Ryan Mumey said. “It is really hard to hit that kid. If he was not on our team, we would not be where we are at today.
“His velocity (low 90s) is just part of it. He can put his fastball anywhere he wants in the zone and his offspeed is something different — late break and throws it hard.”
This will be the third time Clausen has been on the mound in a state tournament game. He pitched in relief two years ago as a sophomore and started last year’s contest against Ankeny.
Like Morgan and Brecht, he’ll be the one having the eyeballs on him.
“The previous two seasons we’ve come in with an underdog mindset and it almost felt like we were there just to compete,” Clausen said. “This year, we’re going in with the mentality we’re the best team there.
“This whole season, we’ve kind of played for the state tournament. In seasons past, we’ve made it a huge goal to win conference. This year, we played those CIML teams (in Des Moines) for a reason and to prepare for this moment. We’ve done everything in our power to get ready for it.”
Clausen said it was between his freshman and sophomore seasons when he focused more on pitching.
He has worked during the offseason at the TBK Bank Sports Complex the past couple of years with former Moline standout Dakota Bacus, who made his debut in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals last year.
More than mechanics, Clausen attributes his success to experience and confidence.
“It is in the back of my head that I’m the oldest guy out there now,” Clausen said. “You’re pitching to seniors and guys younger than you instead of you pitching to older and stronger guys.
“I’ve added a little bit of velocity, more control on the fastball and a ton of confidence with the defense behind me.”
Instead of pitching Clausen in conference games every week during the season, the Spartans utilized him in many of their high profile non-conference games.
He struck out 16 and silenced Iowa City West. He owns pitching wins over state qualifiers Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee and Johnston.
Nobody has scored more than two earned runs off him this season.
“He believes in his stuff and what he does out there,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said. “That’s allowed him to take that next step and be the guy he’s been all year for us.”
Besides Clausen, the Spartans field a much more experienced team than the one it sent to Principal Park in Des Moines last year.
PV has 10 seniors on its roster, six expected to be in the starting lineup.
"We've been a little young in the past, a lot of first-timers going to state," Clemons said, "but this year about everybody in our starting lineup has at least gone there once.
"We have a lot of players who have been in big-time positions and big-time roles that know when to come up with a big hit or throw a strike."
It already has been a memorable season for the Spartans. They are the first team to go 18-0 through the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule. They have occupied the top ranking in 4A for much of the season.
Now, they seek to become the first 4A MAC school to claim a state baseball title since Davenport West in 1987.
"This is a special group, 10 seniors who have been right in the thick of it from the beginning," Stecklein said. "They've made it really easy to root for them.
"We'd love to go out on top with this group, but I'm sure seven other teams also think they deserve it. We'll give everything we have and see what happens at the end of the day."