Last spring, the Orion and Riverdale high school baseball teams stood tall atop the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

The Chargers and the Rams both went 11-1 to share the conference title, splitting their two regular-season meetings in a pair of close games. Orion lost 4-0 in the first meeting, but edged Riverdale 2-1 in the second contest.

However, the success both clubs enjoyed during the regular season did not carry over into the IHSA playoffs.

The Rams (15-5) had an all-too-quick exit, falling 5-4 to Bureau Valley in their postseason opener in the Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinals. The Chargers (23-7) did post a 4-1 win over Rockridge at the 2A Sherrard Regional, but fell 15-7 to the host Tigers in the title game.

"It was definitely hard for us to end the season like that," said Orion coach Thomas Smith. "A lot of the guys felt that we underperformed when it mattered the most. That was on the minds of a lot of people going into the offseason.

"It's been a big motivator for a lot of our returners."

That has shown in the early going of the 2023 season. Orion is off to a 3-0 start, topping Bartonville Limestone 7-0 on a combined no-hitter by sophomore Maddux Anderson and senior Andrew Meiresonne, then blitzing Knoxville 20-2 in five innings and edging Metamora 7-6.

"The first two games, we've executed well and played our brand of baseball," said Smith. "It comes down to execution. If we do that, we have a good shot at winning."

Like the Chargers, Riverdale comes into the '23 campaign still wondering what could have been after its one-and-done postseason exit.

"The guys have definitely got chips on their shoulders," said Riverdale coach Derek Peterson. "They've been coming to practice and working hard, and they've been wearing their conference co-champ shirts to practice every day, reminding them of what we're after.

"Right now, we're looking at three to four teams being good and solid in the conference."

The Rams have one game under their belt, a 5-0 loss to United Township. In that contest, junior pitcher Dawson Peterson allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in four innings.

Peterson, along with juniors Maddox McWilliams and Jake Willems, look to anchor a Ram pitching staff that lost three valuable arms in Zach Duke, Gage Hugart and Kye Smeltzly.

"We've got 15 kids, so our numbers are a little less than in previous years, but we've got a lot of arms," said Coach Peterson. "We've pulled up two freshmen (Landon Peterson and Blake Sutton) to play with us, and they'll help us out a lot."

Riverdale lost 12 seniors to graduation, including nine regulars, although Dawson Peterson (.421, 26 RBIs, 15 runs), McWilliams and the senior duo of catcher Trent Doty and outfielder Carson Dalaska are all returning All-TRAC West performers.

By contrast, Orion returns six starters, a group that includes five returning all-conference players led by senior first-teamers Cole Kratzberg (.417, 16 doubles, 22 RBIs, 49 runs, 50 steals) and Drake Gunn (.298, 21 RBIs, 26 runs, 33 steals) at shortstop and catcher, respectively.

"Our defense has improved a lot, especially up the middle with Cole at shortstop, Gavin Awbrey at second, Connor Green and Drake Gunn as our catchers and Drake in center field when he's not catching," said Smith. "Offense should also be a huge strength.

"Pitching felt the biggest impact, losing two seniors (Quinn Hoftender and Chance Stropes). Right now, we're looking for other guys to step up."