TRAC West co-champs Orion, Riverdale lead all-conference baseball squad

In the truest sense, the Orion and Riverdale baseball teams finished as the co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division this past spring.

Not only did the Chargers and the Rams each finish 11-1 in conference play, they split their two regular-season meetings. Riverdale shut out Orion 4-0 on Apr. 19; two days later, the Chargers evened the score with a 2-1 victory.

With that in mind, it is only fitting that the two clubs stand as nearly equal leaders in regards to the All-Three Rivers West squad.

Orion (23-7) and Riverdale (15-5) combined for nine first-team selections, with the Rams getting the edge with five first-team picks. Altogether, Riverdale had nine all-conference honorees and Orion had seven.

Representing the Rams on the first-team roster were senior pitchers Gage Hugart and Kye Smeltzly along with the senior duo of infielder Zach Duke and utility player Ryan Showalter and sophomore infielder and unanimous pick Dawson Peterson.

The junior pair of catcher Trent Doty and outfielder Carson Dalaska were second-team honorees; senior infielder Sam Willems and sophomore outfielder Maddox McWilliams were honorable mention.

Two of the Chargers' four first-teamers were unanimous selections — junior infielder Cole Kratzberg and senior outfielder Chance Stropes. The battery of senior pitcher Quinn Hoftender and junior catcher Drake Gunn joined Kratzberg and Stropes on the first team.

Junior outfielder Andrew Meiresonne was Orion's lone second-team selection, while the junior duo of infielder Alex Edwards and utility player Connor Green were honorable mention.

Sherrard (14-11) finished third in the league at 6-5 before capturing its first regional title since 2015 — defeating Orion 15-7 in the championship game — and advancing to the Class 2A sectional finals.

The Tigers had six all-conference selections, a group led by the first-team trio of freshman pitching ace Aidan Terronez, sophomore infielder Broc DeHamer and senior outfielder Clayton Matkovic.

Senior pitcher Brennan Welch and junior utility player Gage Carter were Sherrard's second-team picks; sophomore catcher Aiden Switzer was an honorable mention choice.

Erie-Prophetstown (11-14) finished fourth in the league at 6-6, a half-game behind Sherrard. The Panthers also bagged a Class 2A regional title, their first since 2019.

Like Sherrard, E-P also had six All-TRAC West picks, three of them landing on the first team. That group is led by senior infielder and unanimous honoree Kolby Franks along with the senior duo of pitcher Austin Cole and outfielder Mason Misfeldt.

Panthers earning second-team status were senior pitcher Conner Meadows and sophomore infielder Reece Duncan. Senior outfielder Connor Sibley was an honorable mention pick.

Kewanee pair earns All-TRAC East first team: Finishing at 14-8, Kewanee posted its first winning season since 2014. The Boilermakers finished tied for third in the Three Rivers East Division with Sterling Newman at 7-5.

The Boilers placed five of their players on the All-TRAC East squad, led by the senior first-team duo of pitcher James Conner and outfielder Will Bruno.

A third senior, infielder Josh Nimrick, earned second-team honors. Classmates Noah Tiska (outfield) and Cam Conley (utility) were honorable mention.

