Come early Thursday evening, the first half of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division baseball and softball schedule will be complete.

At least it will be for the majority of the West squads, as there are still several teams needing to make up postponed league contests.

But as far as the TRAC West leaders are concerned, the first half of the conference slate could see both remaining perfect in their divisions.

On the softball diamond, two-time reigning IHSA Class 2A state champion Rockridge (11-1) had its record-setting 73-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Ottawa, but the Rockets still have another lengthy victory run going strong.

After topping Riverdale 11-1 on Tuesday, Rockridge has won 55 consecutive conference games, with its last loss being a 3-2 setback to Morrison on Apr. 4, 2017.

The Rockets and the Fillies ended up sharing the TRAC West crown that spring, with Morrison topping its rival 9-6 in the 2A super-sectional round en route to a third-place state finish.

Set to host the second-place Rams (8-2, 4-1) Thursday afternoon at 4:30 in Edgington, the Rockets look for a season's sweep to move to 6-0. They have won the TRAC West outright in five of the last six seasons.

On the baseball front, Sherrard (9-2) took the lead in the league on Tuesday by outslugging reigning TRAC West co-champion Orion 10-9. That win has the Tigers at 5-0, a game up on the Chargers.

The rivals will meet again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Love Park in Orion, with Sherrard not only looking to widen its lead on Orion but to also keep ahead of second-place Monmouth-Roseville (8-2-1). At 4-0, the Titans trail the Tigers by a half-game.

Other conference races: In other area baseball races, Fulton (9-2) has reeled off six straight wins and has used that streak to forge an early tie for first in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division.

Knotted with East Dubuque for the league lead at 3-0, the Steamers look to keep their run going Thursday afternoon at 4:30 against Galena, a club they bested 6-0 at home on a combined no-hitter by A.J. Boardman and Dom Kramer.

In the Lincoln Trail Conference, Annawan-Wethersfield won the East in the first year of two-division baseball. The Titans (5-3) have picked up where they left off with a 2-0 start, which has them just ahead of ROWVA-Williamsfield (5-4, 3-1).

Reigning LTC West co-champion Knoxville (7-5) has gotten the early lead on its side of the league with a 3-0 start, with fellow 2022 co-champion United (4-6, 2-2) part of a chasing back that includes Stark County (3-8-1, 2-2) and Mercer County (4-6, 1-1).

On the softball side, Mercer County is off to a 7-1 start under first-year coach Dustin Murray. That includes wins in the Golden Eagles' first two LTC games. However, those two wins currently have them looking up at three other teams.

Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) is off to a 4-0 start to take the early LTC lead, with Abingdon-Avon (5-3) and West Central (8-1) close behind at 3-0. Right behind MerCo are reigning 1A regional champion Ridgewood (5-2, 2-1) and Knoxville (7-2, 2-1).

In the Three Rivers East, Kewanee has blazed off to a perfect 7-0 start, with three of those wins coming in league play as the Boilermakers are tied for first with Peru St. Bede (8-1, 3-0), with Bureau Valley (8-4, 3-1) a half-game back.

Fulton (5-3) has enjoyed a strong start for first-year coach Derek Germann. The Steamers have won their first three games in the NUIC West Division to currently share the league lead with Warren-Stockton.