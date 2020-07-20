Tuesday's area baseball substate finals

Class 2A

Substate 4

Need to know: Held to just two runs in its last three regular-season games, Monticello has scored six in each of its two postseason contests. The Panthers are hitting just .213 as a team and have twice as many strikeouts as walks. Freshman Dylan Roher, team leader with three wins, isn't eligible to pitch after throwing 84 pitches in the district final. Durant is seeking its first state tournament trip since 2003 and fourth overall. The Wildcats have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Durant beat Monticello 4-3 on June 29 in a River Valley Conference tilt. Ben Orr threw a complete game in that win.