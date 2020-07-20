Tuesday's area baseball substate finals

Class 2A
Substate 4
Who: Monticello (6-7) vs. Durant (11-4)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Maquoketa High School
How they got here: Monticello doubled-up Cascade 6-3 and slipped past top-seeded Dyersville Beckman 6-5 in the district final. Durant blanked Northeast 7-0, upset eighth-ranked Camanche 3-0 and walked past Iowa City Regina 15-5 in six innings.
Monticello four to watch: Caleb Sauser, P/SS, so. (.310 avg., 5 extra-base hits, 6 RBIs; 2-1, 1.50 ERA, 18 2/3 IP, 19 Ks); Justin Recker, 3B, jr. (.275 avg., 3 RBIs, 8 SB); Dylan Roher, RF, fr. (.250 avg., 2B, 2 RBIs); Connor Lambert, LF, jr. (.243 avg., 2 2B)
Durant four to watch: Nolan DeLong, RF, fr. (.467 avg., 5 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, 11 SB); Nate Dierickx, P, jr. (5-0, 0.25 ERA, 28 IP, 6 walks, 35 Ks); Ben Orr, 3B, so. (.447 avg., 5 2B, 10 RBIs); Drew DeLong, 2B, sr. (.451 avg.,. 5 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs)
Need to know: Held to just two runs in its last three regular-season games, Monticello has scored six in each of its two postseason contests. The Panthers are hitting just .213 as a team and have twice as many strikeouts as walks. Freshman Dylan Roher, team leader with three wins, isn't eligible to pitch after throwing 84 pitches in the district final. Durant is seeking its first state tournament trip since 2003 and fourth overall. The Wildcats have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Durant beat Monticello 4-3 on June 29 in a River Valley Conference tilt. Ben Orr threw a complete game in that win.
Class 1A
Substate 4
Who: North Cedar (7-7) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (13-2)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Solon Recreation and Nature Area
How they got here: North Cedar beat Midland in the opening round and followed with victories over fifth-ranked Alburnett, 5-3, and ninth-ranked Easton Valley, 3-1. Notre Dame trounced Winfield-Mount Union (20-0) and Lone Tree (17-7) before holding off New London on Saturday, 6-4.
North Cedar four to watch: Ethan Sahr, SS, sr. (.432 avg., 2 2B, 8 RBIs); Tyler Jackson, CF, so. (.318 avg., 6 2B, 8 RBIs); Jacob Wagner, 1B, sr. (.286 avg., 8 extra-base hits, 4 RBIs, 8 SB); Tyler Thurston, C/P/OF, sr. (2 HR, 6 RBIs; 0-0, 3.41 ERA, 12 1/3 IP)
Notre Dame four to watch: Drew Chiprez, 3B, sr. (.575 avg., 7 2B, 7 HR, 23 RBIs); Nicholas Skerik, SS, sr. (.453 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs); Trenton Blythe, C, sr. (.483 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 10 RBIs); Brady Oleson, C, jr. (.371 avg., 19 RBIs)
Need to know: Sahr, who has accounted for more than half of North Cedar's wins on the mound, won't be available to pitch after tossing 84 pitches in the district final win over Easton Valley on Saturday. The Knights have never been to the state tournament as North Cedar. Clarence-Lowden made it in 1985. Notre Dame hasn't reached the state tournament since 2002. The Nikes are averaging more than 10.5 runs per game, lead 1A in on-base percentage (.532) and second in the state (regardless of class) with 15 home runs. The winner turns around and plays a state quarterfinal game Friday or Saturday in Des Moines.
