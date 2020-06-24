Two big innings help Knights handle Solon

The Davenport Assumption baseball squad had no time to dwell on Tuesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference split with Davenport West.
Less than 24 hours after dropping the second game to the Falcons, the Knights were back on their home diamond to take on a solid Solon squad in nonconference action.
Wednesday evening's matchup of top 10 Iowa Class 3A powers turned out to be an all-Assumption affair. Down by a run early, the Knights used a pair of big innings to roll to an 11-1, five-inning victory over the Spartans.
"That's what's great about our sport, we get to play every day," said Assumption coach Greg Thissen. "We had a tough loss (Tuesday's 4-1 setback to West); we didn't get the big hit when we needed it."
Down 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, the fourth-ranked Knights (6-2) cut loose for the first of their two uprisings, sending 10 batters to the plate to produce six runs.
Following bases-loaded walks to Tyler Maro and Zach Weslowski (two RBIs), sophomore second baseman Jay Costello cleared the bags with a three-run triple, eventually closing the rally by scoring on a balk.
"I thought he (Solon starting pitcher Brayden Rickertsen) was struggling and was going to try and throw a fastball," said Costello (2-for-2). "I got aggressive with it and took it to the right-center field gap."
"Jay really came through for us today," Thissen added.
That initial outburst was enough for Assumption's pitching tandem of Maro (2-0) and reliever Zach Wemhoff, who teamed to stifle the ninth-ranked Spartans on a one-hitter.
That lone hit came in the opening inning, a one-out RBI single by Nolan Pattison that staked the 5-2 Spartans to a 1-0 lead.
"With Tyler, he's got a couple of things to work out before he becomes really good, but he competes on every pitch," said Thissen. "`Wem' came in and was lights out. He pounded the zone and did what we needed him to do."
A trio of bases-loaded walks and a J.J. Stratman RBI single fueled a five-run fifth that enabled Assumption to secure the win and look ahead to today's home MAC twinbill with Davenport North.
"It felt good to come back with a win after a hard loss," Costello said, "and I think we'll come back and take two more against North."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!