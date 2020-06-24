Two big innings help Knights handle Solon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Davenport Assumption baseball squad had no time to dwell on Tuesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference split with Davenport West.

Less than 24 hours after dropping the second game to the Falcons, the Knights were back on their home diamond to take on a solid Solon squad in nonconference action.

Wednesday evening's matchup of top 10 Iowa Class 3A powers turned out to be an all-Assumption affair. Down by a run early, the Knights used a pair of big innings to roll to an 11-1, five-inning victory over the Spartans.

"That's what's great about our sport, we get to play every day," said Assumption coach Greg Thissen. "We had a tough loss (Tuesday's 4-1 setback to West); we didn't get the big hit when we needed it."

Down 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, the fourth-ranked Knights (6-2) cut loose for the first of their two uprisings, sending 10 batters to the plate to produce six runs.

Following bases-loaded walks to Tyler Maro and Zach Weslowski (two RBIs), sophomore second baseman Jay Costello cleared the bags with a three-run triple, eventually closing the rally by scoring on a balk.