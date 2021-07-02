United, A-W lead All-LTC baseball picks

The top two teams in the 2021 Lincoln Trail Conference baseball title race parlayed their regular-season success into history-making postseason runs.

Conference champion United's 14-1 league mark enabled it to not only win its second LTC championship but to tie the single-season win record posted by the Red Storm's previous conference-title team in 2011. From there, United (20-3) captured its first IHSA Class 1A regional plaque.

Runner-up Annawan-Wethersfield (15-8) did the Red Storm one better. After bringing home their first regional title in eight years, the Titans earned the first sectional championship for both the A-W co-op — which dates back to 2006 — and the Wethersfield baseball program.

The two teams' success was reflected in the Lincoln Trail's all-conference squad as they combined for six of the 14 first-team positions.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, freshman pitching ace Colin Hornback and his 5-0 record was named to the four-man first-team All-LTC pitching staff, joined by United's Toby Turnquist, Mercer County's Tyler Bridgford and ROWVA-Williamsfield's Seth Stewart.