United, A-W lead All-LTC baseball picks

The top two teams in the 2021 Lincoln Trail Conference baseball title race parlayed their regular-season success into history-making postseason runs.
Conference champion United's 14-1 league mark enabled it to not only win its second LTC championship but to tie the single-season win record posted by the Red Storm's previous conference-title team in 2011. From there, United (20-3) captured its first IHSA Class 1A regional plaque.
Runner-up Annawan-Wethersfield (15-8) did the Red Storm one better. After bringing home their first regional title in eight years, the Titans earned the first sectional championship for both the A-W co-op — which dates back to 2006 — and the Wethersfield baseball program.
The two teams' success was reflected in the Lincoln Trail's all-conference squad as they combined for six of the 14 first-team positions.
For Annawan-Wethersfield, freshman pitching ace Colin Hornback and his 5-0 record was named to the four-man first-team All-LTC pitching staff, joined by United's Toby Turnquist, Mercer County's Tyler Bridgford and ROWVA-Williamsfield's Seth Stewart.
Senior shortstop/pitcher Coltin Quagliano was the lone Titan to land on the 10-man position player first team, where he was joined by the Red Storm trio of outfielder Drew Brown, utility player Cormaic Flynn and infielder Colin Jenks.
Including second team and honorable mention selections, United altogether had seven all-conference selections, while A-W had six.
Ridgewood (13-10) finished third with a 10-4 LTC record, just a half-game behind A-W. Among their seven all-conference honorees, the Spartans had one first-teamer in senior infielder/catcher Ganon Greenman.
For Mercer County (7-7), joining Bridgford as a first-team selection was sophomore outfielder Owen Relander. The Golden Eagles had a total of six all-conference selections.