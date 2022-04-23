United Township baseball ends Moline's winning streak, but Maroons earn split of DH

The streak is over, but a new one has begun.

Moline High School baseball lost its first game since April 1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader with United Township on Saturday at Holmgren Field, but the Maroons bounced back with a victory in Game 2.

The Panthers stormed back with four runs in the sixth for a 5-4 victory in the first game before Moline pitcher Riley Fuller pitched six innings without allowing an earned run in Game 2 to aid Moline to a 4-1 win.

“There wasn’t very much talking after that first game,” Fuller said. “There was just a lot of talk about how it’s time to clean it up and end today on a good note.”

Moline (14-7, 7-2 WB6) struck right away in the first inning of Game 1 with three runs. Hunter Warren singled into left to bring home Alex Schimmel, who reached base on an error, and then Davis Hoffstatter smacked a double to deep center to make it 2-0. Dylan Phelps drove home the third with an RBI groundout.

UT (7-6, 5-3 WB6) tacked on a run in the fourth, but the game changed in the bottom of the sixth when the Panthers were finally able to break through after having runners on base for a majority of the game.

Trailing 3-1 with one out and nobody on, Isaac Graf, Landon Skiles and Jayson Sevier all reached to load the bases. Jason Dean hit a grounder to first, which should have resulted in at least one out, but the first baseman dropped the ball and all runners were safe.

Coy Dettmer took full advantage of the mistake with a drive down the right field line that just landed inside fair territory. Two runs scored and UT took the lead, 4-3, for the first time.

“We were on base all game it felt like, so it was just a matter of finally breaking out,” UT coach Michael Meyers said. “I was proud of those guys to get those runners across the plate. Coy has been one of our best hitters all year and we moved him into the three-hole and he has produced like we wanted him to. He has done a nice job.”

Sevier pitched extremely well after a three-run, three-hit first inning, setting down 15 out of 16 batters in a stretch between the second and seventh innings. He faced the minimum in four straight innings and only faced four in the second. He only struck out two, but the sophomore Panther got weak ground balls seemingly at will.

“He’s been a bulldog all year,” Meyers said. “He settles in and gets people to swing at pitches early in the count. He was attacking the zone and it is big for him to let those hitters get themselves out.”

Moline threatened in the seventh when three batters reached in a row — walk, single and hit by pitch — but Sevier retired the final two hitters to go the distance.

The nine-game winning streak was snapped, but there was no huddle or talk after the game. The players simply went back to their usual warmup routines.

“There was some leadership shown between games,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “We didn’t get anyone together. The less we coach and allow them to coach themselves the better. They came out aggressive early and put up three again and set the tone.”

In Game 2, Dylan Phelps got the scoring started with a blast to deep left center that easily flew over the wall for his first home run of the season.

With runners on the corners and two outs later in the inning, Alex Schimmel hit a slow liner into right center and Grant Sibley, who came on as a pinch runner, scored from first after taking an aggressive turn at third and beating the throw home.

“He was running on the pitch and you could see he was going to be aggressive,” Craig Schimmel said. “The outfielders were playing deep all day long and Sibley never broke stride so credit to him for running hard and picking up his coach. He took advantage of grabbing a run off that single.”

UT was able to scratch a run across on Moline’s third total error of the day. Catcher Josh Morales had what looked to be an easy out with the runner on second caught between bases, but the throw found its way into center field and the Panthers got on the board.

But after that, Fuller took command. The junior pitcher threw four straight scoreless innings to keep the Panthers off the board. UT loaded the bases in the fifth and had runners on second and third in the sixth, but Fuller got out of the inning unscathed each time.

“It was just the same thing we have seen from him the past couple outings,” Craig Schimmel said. “He is competitive from the get-go. After losing game one, he took the ball with confidence. He was pretty good today.”

Fuller admitted he felt a sense of urgency to pitch a good game to ensure a split of the doubleheader.

“After losing that game, the coaches were relying on me I think,” Fuller said. “I did my job for the most part I feel like. Our offense scoring those early runs were huge. We jumped on them and got our energy going.”

The Maroons tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a dropped third strike. Noah Harrison, who was on third, had a good jump and was safe at home without a throw to make it 4-1.

Fuller allowed a single and walk to start the bottom of the seventh, but Ethan Mesich-Fiems came on in relief and closed the door. The Panthers went strikeout, flyout and strikeout to end the game with the tying run at the plate.

“I hope we can just forget about that loss today and talk about the things we should have done better during it, but not talk about how we lost,” Fuller said. “We need to figure out what we did wrong and what to do better. But ending on a win is definitely a positive for us today.”

