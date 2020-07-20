Unlucky break ends Davenport West's season

"It just didn't come out for Logan like he wanted," Beatty said. "All four of our seniors, they're all great kids. Their contributions to this team are going to be missed."

In the final inning, the Falcons' Dom DeLaPaz worked Rickertsen for a lead-off single and R.J. Molloy walked with one out to put runners on first and second, but the Hawks' hurler hung tough to send his 12-5 team to Wednesday's substate final at Dubuque Hempstead (14-1).

"I just had to keep hitting my spots. When I saw (Petersen) foul that one off, I just had to do it one more time," said Rickertsen, who finished with a two-hitter, walking two and striking out five.

The Falcons got runners in scoring position in the third and sixth innings, with Hunter Runge getting the hosts' first hit to open the third and getting as far as third base. Both times, Rickertsen put out the fire.

West junior hurler Garet Gustaf (1-3) was nearly as tough, scattering five hits and allowing two walks with four strikeouts. He pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third to keep the game scoreless.

Even after the Hawks broke the ice on an unlucky break when Thompson first started in on Frese's fly ball, then slipped and fell while turning around in pursuit, Gustaf felt his teammates still would find a way.

"For sure," he said. "I had 110% faith in my team and everyone around us. It doesn't matter if we're down one run or 10, we're going to come out when needed and pull it out. Tonight, we just didn't catch a break."

