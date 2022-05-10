UT finishes Big 6 play on a high note

A conference championship was not at stake for the United Township baseball team Monday afternoon.

However, the Panthers still had something to play for in their Western Big 6 finale against Alleman on a warm and muggy day.

With their 14-4, six-inning win over the Pioneers at the UTHS diamond in East Moline, the Panthers assured themselves of a winning record in Big 6 play, finishing their league slate at 8-6.

"You look at the standings now, and 8-6 has us tied for second place, even though some teams still have some games to play in the conference," said UT coach Mike Meyers. "This puts us in a good spot, staying above water and finishing above .500."

Opening with two runs in the first inning, United Township kept the pressure on the Pioneers (3-16, 1-13) the entire game. Apart from the bottom of the second, the Panthers scored in every at-bat and put up crooked numbers in five of those six innings.

"That's something we've been working on," Meyers said. "Keep applying pressure on offense, and not let up. It was good to see the guys come out strong today."

A one-out single by right fielder Isaac Graf for the first of his two RBIs began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. A pair of Alleman errors enabled the hosts to take a 2-0 lead after one.

"We wanted to get up early, and stay up the whole game," said Graf. "We knew we had to keep our heads in the game and not let up, keep adding on runs."

In the last of the third, the Panthers added on four more runs for a 6-0 lead as junior pitcher Brody Meyers helped himself with a two-run single, followed by a Landon Skiles RBI knock.

An inning later, UT made it 9-0 with an RBI double from Jack Risius (3-for-3, three runs, two RBIs), plus RBIs from Kellan Kennedy and Colton Farnsworth.

That would be plenty for Meyers on the mound. He worked five innings to improve to 4-2, recording nine strikeouts. In his first four innings, Meyers held the Pioneers to just two singles.

"This was big for us, and we wanted to try and win this one today," he said. "I felt great. My fastball was obviously working, although I struggled with my curve a bit."

The Pioneers did get to Meyers in the top of the fifth, scoring four times to close the gap to 9-4.

Singles by Shawn Thorpe and Noah Brinkman drove in Jason Bowker and Drew Lofgren, who had walked and singled to open the inning. A two-out, two-run single by Jackson Praet made it a five-run game.

"I was feeling fine," Meyers said in reference to pitching on by far the hottest day of the spring. "I was just getting a little tired."

Any inroads Alleman hoped to make with its fifth-inning uprising were blocked when UT scored once in the home half of the fifth, then tacked on four more runs in the last of the sixth to bring the game to its end.

For the Pioneers, they look to use Thursday's regular-season finale against Three Rivers West Division leader Riverdale as a springboard to a fresh start in next week's IHSA Class 2A regional tournament.

"I was happy with how we chipped away late in the game," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead, "but our major emphasis now is putting together a full seven-inning game, which we need to advance in the postseason. We've yet to put together a complete seven innings.

"We've started well, finished well, played well in the middle innings. Our goal Thursday is to put together a complete seven-inning game in which we compete from start to finish."

