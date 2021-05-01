UT, Rocky split WB6 baseball opener

The United Township and Rock Island high school baseball teams both exited their wind-whipped opening Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader with some positives to carry over into the rest of the season.

Each also left knowing what problem areas need to be improved upon.

The hosting Panthers rolled to an 8-1 victory in the first game of Saturday's league doubleheader, but the Rocks bounced back in Game 2, scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to win 5-4 and gain the split.

“In the first game, we played solid baseball in all facets — offense, defense and pitching, led by an outstanding job on the mound for us by Davian Vallejo,” said UT Coach Mike Meyers. “And in the second game, we had chances to pick up the win for the sweep, and our guys battled and kept us right there, but a few problems fielding the ball in the wind, and a good job by Rock Island to manufacture a run in the seventh led to the split.”

Rock Island coach Jake Scudder would have preferred a cleaner effort from his team in the first game, but was pleased with its ability to re-focus and pull out the victory in the second.