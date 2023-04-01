In the wake of Friday evening's inclement weather and Saturday morning's chill, the Alleman and United Township baseball teams still found a way to open Western Big 6 play.

After Saturday's doubleheader starting time was pushed back three hours, unplayable conditions at both Alleman's and UT's varsity diamond resulted in a single game being played at the Panthers' sophomore field in East Moline.

Technically, the Pioneers were the home team, but the Panthers more than felt at home as they scored early and often and rolled to a 23-0, four-inning victory.

"It was a bit of an issue (Friday) night," UT junior pitcher Jayson Sevier said of the heavy rain and storms that rolled through the Quad Cities area. "I think everyone was anxious to get on the field. For us to start the (conference) season hot, it's always a good feeling."

On a chilly late Saturday afternoon, Sevier (2-0) brought the heat by tossing a one-hitter and striking out 11 batters. Because of a dropped third strike, he recorded a four-strikeout inning in the bottom of the third.

"I feel like it helps me in the long run," he said of the cool conditions. "The hitters are cold, too. Everyone just has to play with it."

The United Township hitters were even hotter. Opening the game with five runs in the top of the first inning, the Panthers (5-3) battled around in all four innings as they kept tacking on the runs.

Giving UT a big spark were its bottom two hitters.

Out of the ninth slot in the order, freshman second baseman Dominic Stottler shined in his Big 6 debut by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs.

"Not too bad," he said. "As long as we're all hitting, they've got nobody they can pitch around."

One spot above Stottler in the lineup, sophomore shortstop Landon Skiles, drove in three runs and went 1-for-3, drawing two walks and reaching on an error.

"We like having those guys at the bottom of our lineup," UT coach Mike Meyers said of the Skiles-Stottler tandem. "We're confident that both of them are able to produce, and they showed it today."

Towards the top of the order, the duo of Brody Meyers (2-for-4) and Braedon King (3-for-4) each drove in two runs. Nolan Malmstrom and Brody Toland each added two RBIs.

The offensive surge began right from the start as RBI singles by King and Malmstrom, an RBI double from Toland, a bases-loaded walk to Skiles and a Stottler RBI ground out put the Panthers up 5-0 early.

In the top of the second, three errors by the Pioneers (2-2, 0-1) fueled the fire as UT scored seven more times to open up a 12-0 lead, with Stottler's two-run single being the key blow.

"All credit to them," Alleman coach Mark VanNatta said. "They swung it well and had a good approach at the plate. One of our goals is always to play good, fundamental defense, but we didn't make some routine plays and that hurt us."

The Panthers kept adding on with a six-run third, highlighted by Skiles' two-run single, then finished off the game with a five-run fourth inning.

The second game of Saturday's scheduled doubleheader will take place Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Gerard's Yard in Moline. VanNatta feels his squad will shake off Saturday's showing and come back reinvigorated.

"Monday's another day," he said. "Another opportunity for us compete. It'll be good for us to get back out there."