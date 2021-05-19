:UT sticks to the basics, rallies past Moline

United Township didn’t stop there.

The Panthers filled the bases to open the top of the sixth, when Harrison extended the lead to 3-1 with a run-scoring single Murphy then cleared loaded bases by driving a double to the fence in center.

“We kept working after getting the lead and added to it the next inning,’’ Murphy said. “We put ourselves in a better position because we didn’t take our foot off the gas.’’

Ledford thwarted any comeback hopes Moline may have had.

He retired the Maroons in order in the sixth and after Hunter Woods walked to open the bottom of the seventh, he retired the next three batters he faced and ended the game with his third and fourth strikeouts of the night.

“Jordan has had a real solid year and he did a good job of throwing strikes all night,’’ Meyers said. “He may not overpower hitters, but he mixes the speeds of his pitches well and puts outs in the book.’’

UT (9-8-1, 5-4 Western Big 6) found itself in a 1-0 hole after the Maroons loaded the bases to open the bottom of the first inning, taking a lead on a Davis Hoffstatter fielder’s choice.