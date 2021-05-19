:UT sticks to the basics, rallies past Moline

From driving a ball into the gap to laying down a well-placed bunt, the United Township baseball team maximized its opportunities Wednesday.
Complementing the two-hit pitching performance of Jordan Ledford, the Panthers bunched together three hits in both the fifth and sixth innings to rally past Moline for a 6-1 Western Big 6 victory at Holmgren Field.
“We needed a hard reset to give ourselves a chance in the conference race and this was one that we needed,’’ UT catcher Reid Murphy said. “We needed to come out and put a game like this together.’’
The Panthers rebounded from a pair of league losses to Rock Island Alleman last week the way coach Mike Meyers hoped his team would respond.
“Good, solid fundamentals,’’ Meyers said. “We had a lot of good at-bats that helped us out.’’
United Township had at least one hit in every inning and moved runners into scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings before taking a lead in the fifth.
Ethan Harrison reached on a leadoff double, advanced to third when Ledford dropped a bunt in front of the plate and then scored the tying run when Murphy hit the first of his two doubles.
Davin Thiem followed with a single, positioning Murphy to score the go-ahead run when Jack Risius laid down a bunt. As the throw went to first base, Murphy raced home and slid safely under a tag following a relay throw to give the Panthers a 2-1 advantage.
United Township didn’t stop there.
The Panthers filled the bases to open the top of the sixth, when Harrison extended the lead to 3-1 with a run-scoring single Murphy then cleared loaded bases by driving a double to the fence in center.
“We kept working after getting the lead and added to it the next inning,’’ Murphy said. “We put ourselves in a better position because we didn’t take our foot off the gas.’’
Ledford thwarted any comeback hopes Moline may have had.
He retired the Maroons in order in the sixth and after Hunter Woods walked to open the bottom of the seventh, he retired the next three batters he faced and ended the game with his third and fourth strikeouts of the night.
“Jordan has had a real solid year and he did a good job of throwing strikes all night,’’ Meyers said. “He may not overpower hitters, but he mixes the speeds of his pitches well and puts outs in the book.’’
UT (9-8-1, 5-4 Western Big 6) found itself in a 1-0 hole after the Maroons loaded the bases to open the bottom of the first inning, taking a lead on a Davis Hoffstatter fielder’s choice.
“The last three, four games we’ve done a decent job of starting, loading the bases, but you need to score two or three there and put a little pressure on their guy,’’ Moline coach Craig Schimmel said.
Moline (12-11, 5-4) collected both of its hits in the opening inning on singles by Ryne Schimmel and Hunter Warren but mustered only three baserunners the rest of the game as Ledford settled in.
“He did nice job, but there were a couple of innings where I didn’t feel like we saw enough pitches,’’ Schimmel said. “We let him get in and out with seven, eight pitches. We needed to make him work more.''