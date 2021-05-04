UT, Thiem hold Moline in check

A short time later, Schimmel came in on a balk to get Moline back within striking distance at 6-2.

"I was kind of mad that those runs scored, but I didn't let it get to me," Thiem said. "I just had to go out there and finish the game."

As it turned out, United Township got those runs back in the home half of the sixth, courtesy of a two-run double by Ethan Harrison.

"On that last pitch, I was cutting it; I had two strikes on me and I had to protect the plate," Harrison said of his at-bat against Grigsby, who entered the game in the sixth. "He kept trying to work the outside corner, so I crowded the plate more and went 'oppo' (to the opposite field)."

For Moline, Tuesday's loss continued a recent downward trend as the Maroons lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

"We're just not playing good baseball now. We've got to be more competitive," said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. "We do some good things, but we've had a tough time putting all three phases of the game together. We preach all year about trying to give ourselves a chance in our last at-bats, and we get two runs, but then we gave them back.