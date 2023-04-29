United Township starting pitcher Jayson Sevier was locked in on the mound in Game 1 as the Panthers split with Geneseo in a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

The junior lefty recorded all but one out in a 6-3 home win, striking out nine while allowing just two hits and four walks before exiting the game with a 6-0 lead after reaching the pitch limit. The Leafs rallied for three runs against Nolan Malmstrom with Sevier on the hook for one run.

Sevier also had an RBI double and scored a run in the win before Geneseo took Game 2, 7-3.

“I really had everything working,” Sevier said of his win on the mound. “I trusted the defense behind me, so I was able to have confidence in every pitch.”

UT coach Michael Meyers said Sevier pitched great and pounded the strike zone.

“He had two or three different pitches working,” Meyers said, “so it was a good day for him.”

The Panthers (15-7, 6-4 Big 6) scored three runs in the third and sixth innings in the win. Braedon King and Landon Skiles each had two RBIs and Brody Meyers knocked in another run as UT out-hit Geneseo 9-4. Meyers and Skiles each led the team with two hits in the opener.

Bryce Sanders pitched all six innings for the Leafs (14-6, 5-5) in the loss as he struck out four and walked four.

Geneseo bounced back in Game 2 thanks to a five-run fourth inning against Brody Meyers, the UT starter. Meyers went four innings and allowed five earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking three before Malmstrom entered in relief. Malmstrom struck out two without a walk, allowing one unearned run in the last three innings.

Each team had nine hits in the game, but the Leafs were able to send all nine batters to the plate in the crooked inning to take control after UT led 2-1 after three innings.

Sevier thought the team was a bit flat in the second game after taking the opener.

“We’ve been pretty solid lately, playing good baseball,” Sevier said. “I think we just get tired and shut down as a whole. But we’ve still got a lot of baseball to play.”

Skiles had to leave the game after an infield collision with a teammate. The shortstop had been playing good defense, making a diving dig and throw for an out at one point.

“Have a big player get hurt, watch your teammates go down, that sucks,” Sevier said. “Just kind of put us down."

Coach Meyers said the damage had been done before Skiles went down.

“Brody (Meyers) wasn’t as sharp in Game 2 so he got deep in counts and they put some runs on him,” he said. “They’re a good hitting team over there. Just a matter of him making the pitches. I don’t think his off-speed pitches were great.”

UT was not able to get the big hits in the loss. That was not the case for Geneseo, which also took advantage of three UT errors.

Blake Welge cranked a three-run home run to cap off the big fourth inning for Geneseo. Kale Whitaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Drew Nelson also knocked in a run.

UT would not score again until a Kellen Kennedy RBI double in the sixth inning, but Geneseo got the run back in the next inning with a Whitaker sacrifice fly.

Kolten Schmoll finished the complete game win by retiring the Panthers in order in the final frame. He finished with four strikeouts and no walks while allowing two earned runs in the win.

Dominic Stottler led UT with two hits in the loss as Malmstrom, Brody Meyers, and Kennedy had RBIs.

The sky was clear on Saturday afternoon, but gusting winds made for some tough plays and shaky defense on fly balls. It also played a factor in Skiles getting injured in the collision.

“Tough for guys to figure out who’s going to get the ball and unfortunately our guys collided there just past the mound,” Meyers said.

UT is middle of the pack in the conference, and Coach Meyers hopes the team can step up for its last two Big 6 doubleheaders against Rock Island and at Quincy.

“We’re going to lock in, we’re going to be ready to go and try to get some sweeps here to finish out the season,” he said, “and hopefully be a No. 2 seed (for the postseason).”