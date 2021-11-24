Wachal resigns as North's baseball coach after 17 seasons

Wachal, a 1996 North grad, was an assistant coach on the Wildcats’ 2004 state tournament team. He led the Wildcats to 246 wins and three state tournament appearances in 2012, ’13 and ’15.

While he admitted those three trips were special, it was more about the relationships he formed with his coaching staff and players. Wachal had at least one of his former players on his staff during his entire tenure.

“That meant a lot to me after their playing days they wanted to come back and be part of the program,” Wachal said, “and see now the next crop of kids were doing.”

The past couple of years have been challenging, with his father passing away from COVID-19 complications and then coaching through the pandemic.

“I thought I’d coach forever,” he said. “I thought they would bury me on the field, but losing my dad and my kids getting involved in more stuff, it made it easier to get away.”

North was 16-18 this past summer. It graduated several prominent players from that team, but Wachal said there is talent in the program.