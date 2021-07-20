Walk-off win sends Camanche to state

There was no shortage of drama and roller coaster turns in Tuesday's Class 2A substate baseball final in Solon.

Camanche beat Beckman Catholic 12-11 on a Mike Delzell RBI walk-off single with two outs to send the Indians to their first state appearance since 1996.

Camanche's Mason Byrns used one swing of the bat to give the Indians (23-6) a 10-9 lead by hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth.

The Trailblazers (21-15) answered, however, scoring twice in the seventh to take an 11-10 lead.

The Indians weren't done yet in a game they led 5-0 through three innings before Beckman scored eight runs in the fourth inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Tucker Dickherber was hit by pitch and got to second on a wild pitch. Kyle DeWeerdt reached on an error as Dickherber scored on the play.

Delzell's RBI single capped the wild contest in front of a packed field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.