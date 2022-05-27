'We just want to build our own story:' Knights have talent, depth to challenge for title

Above its third-base dugout, the Davenport Assumption baseball program has a board displaying the seasons it has captured Mississippi Athletic Conference and state championships.

The state championship seasons — 1982, ’92, ’93, ’95, ’99, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18 — are also listed on a board just outside the fence in the right-field corner.

“It is right there when we leave every day,” senior Noah Mack said.

For a program which has won more summer state baseball titles than any program in Iowa, the Knights have left unfulfilled the past couple of seasons.

But with essentially its whole team returning from a year ago, coupled with three additions from Davenport West and another from Moline, Assumption is confident it has a group that can add ’22 to its board come late July.

“The biggest thing coach talks about is getting our number up there,” Mack said. “We just want to build our own story and build our own legacy for ourselves as a team.”

Assumption has stumbled in the substate final each of the past two seasons to Clear Creek Amana and Central DeWitt.

For a team which has 13 seniors — six of whom were in last year’s starting lineup — the motivation is there.

“Being the last sport of their senior year, that alone gives them a little bit of desperation,” coach Greg Thissen said. “Maybe they were a basketball guy and fell a little short. Maybe they were a wrestling guy who didn’t meet their goal or a football guy that didn’t get what they wanted.

“When you come to the end of the year with baseball, there is this desperation of wanting to do something special and experience something with your classmates.”

Thissen said it is the deepest team he’s had since he took over for Billy Argo following the 2018 season.

Chance Dreyer, Justin Saskowski and Michael Ray were starters at West and all-conference performers last summer. Middle infielder Jeffery Davis was formerly at Moline.

Those four are expected to contribute in some fashion along with Assumption’s entire lineup from last year’s substate final contest.

Thissen believes he has at least a dozen capable hitters and a half-dozen arms he feels comfortable trotting to the mound.

“We’re really deep,” senior outfielder Max Stein said. “If somebody gets hurt or is not playing well, we’re going to have other guys step up.”

"We can start a rally from the No. 8 spot," Mack said. "There isn't a weakness."

The challenge for Thissen and his coaching staff is getting the puzzle pieces to fit. He admitted players that were everyday starters last season might see their role diminish on game nights with the added firepower this season.

“It is going to be difficult because a lot of these guys are very similar,” said Thissen, whose team is off to a 3-2 start heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against West Des Moines Valley. “Team camaraderie is going to play a big part of that. How well are these guys to accepting roles they’re given and how willing are they to buy in to a team goal and team concept?”

Mack, Dreyer, Keegan Shovlain, Tyler Welch and J.J. Stratman headline the pitching staff.

In years past, Assumption’s success has stemmed from its pitching, defense and applying pressure on opposing defenses. The Knights issued more than 200 free passes last season and had a team ERA of almost 4.50.

“At this level, keeping guys off base and limiting mistakes is huge,” Thissen said. “You probably win 20% of your games and try not to lose the other 80%.”

Ranked sixth in Class 3A to start the season, Assumption already has tested itself. It split a doubleheader with Moline, upended Class 4A third-ranked Iowa City High and lost to fifth-ranked and 2021 state semifinalist Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The conference season starts Tuesday at Central DeWitt.

Defending 4A state champion Pleasant Valley and North Scott are projected by the coaches to be Assumption’s biggest roadblocks to a league championship.

Beyond that, the objective is getting back to the state tournament.

“Everyone’s goal is to win a state championship in their high school career, and we haven’t done that yet,” Mack said. “I’ve had a fun, good career in (basketball and baseball), but there is one last thing I want do and that’s win a state championship.

“We’re all in, we’re focused and we’re ready to have a good, fun summer.”

If the Knights can reach their ultimate destination, they can add to Assumption's rich baseball lore.

“You see all the other teams that got it done here and you want to get your team's number on that board,” Stein said. “We want to look back in a few years and see we won one as well.”

