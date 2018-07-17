Class 3A
Central DeWitt (29-12) vs. Assumption (30-10)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Cedar Rapids Xavier High School
Twitter: @dox5
How they got here: Central DeWitt beat Marion 3-2 and upset second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4. Assumption has knocked off Maquoketa 10-0 and Dubuque Wahlert 1-0.
Central DeWitt's key players: Devin Hurdle, jr. (.401 avg., 49 runs, 9 2B, 26 SB); Luke Anderson, so. (.339 avg., 19 2B, 36 RBI, 6-2 pitching, 2.26 ERA); Lucas Bixby, jr. (6-0, 1.04 ERA); Alex McAleer (.348 avg., 22 RBI; 7-0, 1.49 ERA)
Assumption's key players: Jayce Levy, sr. (.382 avg., 10 2B, 12 SB); Seth Adrian, so. (.376 avg., 7 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI); Ryan Wohlers, sr. (.286 avg., 11 2B, 22 RBI, 4-1, 3.63 ERA); Adam Quested, jr. (6-1, 1.27 ERA, 38 IP, 42 Ks)
Quick hits: Winner advances to state tournament next Tuesday in Des Moines. This is the fourth postseason meeting in the last five years between these schools (Sabers have 2-1 edge). Central DeWitt has won 12 of its last 14 games. Both teams have ERAs below 2.30 and rank among the top eight in 3A. Assumption's Nick Gottilla pitched a no-hitter in Monday's win over Wahlert and won't be eligible to pitch in this game because of pitch count rule. The Knights have won nine of their last 10.
Class 4A
Davenport West (19-14) vs. North Scott (27-10)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: North Scott High School, Eldridge
Twitter: @zach_martin95
How they got here: Davenport West beat Dubuque Hempstead 5-2 and Dubuque Senior 1-0. North Scott rallied past Clinton 2-1 and received a bye in the substate semifinal round.
West's key players: Clayton Nettleton, sr. (5-2, 1.95 ERA, 54 1/3 IP, 105 Ks; .367 avg., 12 2B); Trevor Burkhart, sr. (.423 avg., 32 runs, 38 SB); Alex Hunt, sr. (.323 avg., 6 2B, 16 RBI)
North Scott's key players: Tony Barreca, sr. (.467 avg., 48 runs, 10 2B, 20 RBI, 15 SB); Brooks Sunny, sr. (.480 avg., 14 2B, 43 RBI); Kyle Denison, sr. (4-1, 1.17 ERA)
Quick hits: Winner heads to state tournament next Wednesday in Des Moines. Nettleton, an Iowa recruit, is expected to get the start for West. He allowed five earned runs and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings against the Lancers on July 5. West is seeking its second state trip in three years under coach Scott Beatty. North Scott is the top seed and MAC champion. The Lancers' Greysen Drezek threw a complete game Saturday against Clinton and can't pitch after throwing 97 pitches in that contest. North Scott swept West earlier this month, 7-6 and 7-3. The Lancers made the state tournament last in 2015.