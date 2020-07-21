Wednesday's area baseball substate finals

Class 4A

Substate 5

Need to know: PV is seeking its second consecutive state berth, something the program has never done. Young, who threw six no-hit innings in the substate opener over Burlington, is expected to get the start on the mound. It has been an up-and-down season for PV. A victory would be just the second time this year it has won three in a row. Liberty finished third in the Valley Division of the MVC behind Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Kennedy. It did hand Hempstead its only loss. Liberty has a team ERA of 4.76, among the worst of any 4A team still playing.