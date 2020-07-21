Wednesday's area baseball substate finals

Class 4A
Substate 5
Who: Pleasant Valley (12-11) at #10 Iowa City Liberty (10-5)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Liberty High School
How they got here: PV edged Burlington 3-2 and knocked off North Scott 7-2. Liberty has not played a postseason game. It automatically advanced after Muscatine had to end its season because of COVID-19.
PV four to watch: Jack Young, P, sr. (3-1, 1.62 ERA, 26 IP, 27 Ks; .357 avg., 10 RBIs); Seth Clausen, SS, jr. (.382 avg., 6 2B, HR, 15 RBIs); Ryan Mumey, RF, jr. (.386 avg., 5 2B, 17 RBIs, 6 SB); Barrett Lindmark, 3B/P, so. (.339 avg., 8 RBIs, 14 walks; 1-2, 2.26 ERA, 21 2/3 IP)
Liberty four to watch: Nolan Frey, RF, sr. (.434 avg., 3 2B, 17 RBIs); Jacob Norris, CF/P, sr. (.426 avg., 7 2B, HR, 11 RBIs; 2-1, 5.68 ERA); Tyler Dahn, 2B, sr. (.362 avg., 7 2B, 10 RBIs); Ethan O'Donnell, P, jr. (2-0, 2.06 ERA, 17 IP, 16 Ks)
Need to know: PV is seeking its second consecutive state berth, something the program has never done. Young, who threw six no-hit innings in the substate opener over Burlington, is expected to get the start on the mound. It has been an up-and-down season for PV. A victory would be just the second time this year it has won three in a row. Liberty finished third in the Valley Division of the MVC behind Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Kennedy. It did hand Hempstead its only loss. Liberty has a team ERA of 4.76, among the worst of any 4A team still playing.
Class 3A
Substate 5
Who: Clear Creek Amana (15-5) vs. #1 Davenport Assumption (20-4)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Davenport (Modern Woodmen Park)
How they got here: CCA beat Fairfield 10-4 and staved off Solon 8-7. Assumption cruised past Keokuk 12-0 and upended Mount Pleasant 9-5.
CCA four to watch: Casey Ogden, P, sr. (3-1, 1.21 ERA, 29 IP, 31 Ks); Grant Jensen, C, sr. (.507 avg., 8 2B, 20 RBIs); Ben Swails, 3B, so. (.339 avg., 3 2B, 19 RBIs); Parker Smith, 2B, so. (.386 avg., 4 2B, 12 RBIs, 5 SB)
Assumption four to watch: Seth Adrian, C, sr. (.408 avg., 6 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBIs); Nate Schlichting, CF, sr. (.358 avg., 6 2B, HR, 20 RBIs); Noah Weiman, DH, sr. (.338 avg., 6 2B, HR, 16 RBIs, 10 SB); Alex Pollmiller, P, jr. (4-1, 1.43 ERA, 29 1/3 IP, 37 Ks)
Need to know: CCA is looking for the program's first trip to the state baseball tournament. Assumption is vying for its 18th state appearance since 1982. CCA is coached by Nick Zumsande, former head coach at Muscatine Community College and assistant at the University of Iowa. He also spent time as a scout with the Marlins organization. The Clippers have won six of their last seven games and have a team ERA of 2.81. Assumption, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, has reeled off wins in 14 of its last 15 games. The Knights haven't been held below four runs in a game since June 23. Assumption has 80 stolen bases, third most in 3A.
Substate 4
Who: Marion (9-10) at #3 Central DeWitt (17-5)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: DeWitt (Central DeWitt High School)
How they got here: Marion, seeded seventh in the substate, beat second-seeded Dubuque Wahlert 11-10 and third-seeded Maquoketa 5-1. DeWitt downed Anamosa 10-3 and blanked Center Point-Urbana 3-0.
Marion four to watch: Owen Puk, 1B, jr. (.400 avg., 4 2B, 4 3B, 25 RBIs); Dane Carstensen, P, sr. (4-1, 4.43 ERA, 30 IP, 21 Ks); Gage Franck, CF, jr. (.477 avg., 4 2B, 14 RBIs, 18 SB); Brady Johnson, 2B, sr. (.383 avg., 5 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs)
Central DeWitt four to watch: Tucker Kinney, 1B, sr. (.362 avg., 5 2B, 2 HR, 20 RBIs); Alex McAleer, CF, sr. (.258 avg., 8 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, 15 walks); Boomer Johnson P, sr. (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 29 IP, 34 Ks; .348 avg., 13 RBIs); Henry Bloom, SS, jr. (.266 avg., 12 RBIs, 8 SB)
Need to know: Central DeWitt defeated Marion 7-2 and 7-2 in the season-opening doubleheader. Johnson, who threw two innings of relief in the second game, is expected to get the start on the bump for the Sabers. Coach Shane Sikkema's team, looking for its third state tournament trip in five years, is 11-0 this year against teams with a sub-.500 record. The Indians are one of three 3A teams remaining who have a losing record. Marion, already with wins over the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the substate, is seeking its third state appearance in four years.
