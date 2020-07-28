Wednesday's area state tournament baseball capsule

Class 4A quarterfinal
No. 2 Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11)
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, Des Moines
How they got here: After receiving a double bye to the substate final, Ankeny beat Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 5-0. Pleasant Valley beat Burlington 3-2, North Scott 7-2, and Iowa City Liberty 12-3 to reach state for the second straight year.
Ankeny's four to watch: Brody Brecht, P/CF, jr. (2-0, 3.13 ERA, 43 K; .351 avg., 5 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBIs); Jase Bauer, SS, jr. (.427 avg., 21 RBIs, 6 3B, 15 SB); Weston Fulk, 1B, jr. (.329 avg., 13 2B, 24 RBIs); Cael Boyd, OF, jr. (.263 avg., 20 runs, 15 SB)
Pleasant Valley's four to watch: Jack Young, P/2B, sr. (3-1, 1.62 ERA, 27 K; .357 avg., 10 RBIs); Seth Clausen, SS/P, jr. (4-1, 2.07 ERA, 45 K; .382 avg., 6 2B, 15 RBIs); Ryan Mumey, UTIL, jr. (.386 avg., 5 2B, 17 RBIs); Alex Clemons, UTIL, jr. (.271 avg., 8 2B, 14 RBIs)
Need to know: This is Ankeny's 14th trip to state and second in as many seasons. The Hawks have plenty of speed, leading the Class 4A tournament field with 52 doubles, 15 triples and 85 stolen bases. Brecht is an Iowa recruit in both football and baseball, while Clausen is a University of Minnesota commit in baseball. These are two of the better fielding teams in Class 4A, with Ankeny committing just 26 errors all year while PV committed 30. PV's last win at state came in 1980.
