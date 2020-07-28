Wednesday's area state tournament baseball capsule

Class 4A quarterfinal

No. 2 Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11)

Need to know: This is Ankeny's 14th trip to state and second in as many seasons. The Hawks have plenty of speed, leading the Class 4A tournament field with 52 doubles, 15 triples and 85 stolen bases. Brecht is an Iowa recruit in both football and baseball, while Clausen is a University of Minnesota commit in baseball. These are two of the better fielding teams in Class 4A, with Ankeny committing just 26 errors all year while PV committed 30. PV's last win at state came in 1980.