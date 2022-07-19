Wednesday's state semifinal baseball capsule

Class 3A

Quick hits: Winners of six straight, Assumption has outscored its four posteason foes 42-2. Welch, Noah Mack or Keegan Shovlain are all available to pitch for the Knights, who are looking to reach a state final for the third time in the six seasons. Independence, which won the Wamac, has three straight one-run wins in the playoffs over Ballard, Cedar Rapids Xavier and West Delaware. The Mustangs are second in the 3A field with 24 home runs.