Wednesday's state semifinal baseball capsule

  • Updated
Assumption's Max Stein (1) slides into home plate to score a run during the fifth inning of a Class 3A quarterfinal game Monday at Banks Field in Iowa City.

Class 3A

Who: No. 2 Assumption (31-6) vs. No. 9 Independence (30-11)

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Banks Field, Iowa City

At stake: Winner faces No. 6 Western Dubuque or Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.

Assumption's players to watch: John Argo, sr., OF (.446 avg., 37 runs, 18 RBIs, 18 SB); Michael Ray, sr., DH (.412 avg., 8 doubles, 4 HR, 38 RBIs); Tyler Welch, jr., P (7-1, 1.32 ERA, 42 1/3 IP, 67 Ks)

Independence players to watch: Keegan Schmitt, sr., C (.375 avg., 6 doubles, 3 HR, 28 RBIs); Marcus Beatty, sr., OF (.374 avg., 45 runs, 18 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs, 13 SB); Jake Sidles, sr., P (8-1, 1.88 ERA, 41 IP, 42 Ks)

Quick hits: Winners of six straight, Assumption has outscored its four posteason foes 42-2. Welch, Noah Mack or Keegan Shovlain are all available to pitch for the Knights, who are looking to reach a state final for the third time in the six seasons. Independence, which won the Wamac, has three straight one-run wins in the playoffs over Ballard, Cedar Rapids Xavier and West Delaware. The Mustangs are second in the 3A field with 24 home runs.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

