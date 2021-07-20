Wednesday's substate baseball finals

Class 4A

Linn-Mar (18-22) at Pleasant Valley (33-4)

Need to know: Top-ranked PV is gunning for its third straight state trip. It will have to beat fifth-seeded Linn-Mar, which has won seven of its last nine and owns victories over Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the postseason. The Spartans have the fewest losses of any team in the 4A field. Senior Seth Clausen, off to play at Minnesota next season, is the projected starter. He's 8-0 with a 0.91 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 46 innings. PV beat Linn-Mar 4-3 on June 5, a game in which Carson Albrecht and Barrett Lindmark each had two hits for the Spartans. Linn-Mar ace Colin Streff (5-3, 2.53 ERA) beat Liberty in the substate opener and is expected to start.