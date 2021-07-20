Wednesday's substate baseball finals

Class 4A
Linn-Mar (18-22) at Pleasant Valley (33-4)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Spartan Complex, Bettendorf
Need to know: Top-ranked PV is gunning for its third straight state trip. It will have to beat fifth-seeded Linn-Mar, which has won seven of its last nine and owns victories over Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the postseason. The Spartans have the fewest losses of any team in the 4A field. Senior Seth Clausen, off to play at Minnesota next season, is the projected starter. He's 8-0 with a 0.91 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 46 innings. PV beat Linn-Mar 4-3 on June 5, a game in which Carson Albrecht and Barrett Lindmark each had two hits for the Spartans. Linn-Mar ace Colin Streff (5-3, 2.53 ERA) beat Liberty in the substate opener and is expected to start.
North Scott (26-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (29-10)
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Petrakis Park, Dubuque
Need to know: Ranked sixth in 4A, Hempstead has won eight of its last 11 games including a 10-0 win over Bettendorf in the substate opener. The Mustangs beat the Lancers 6-1 on June 17. Senior Logan Runde (5-1, 2.29 ERA) or junior Brock Booth (6-1, 3.34) is projected to start for Hempstead, which hits .325 as a team and has 23 home runs this summer. North Scott is trying to make it to state for the third time in six years. The Lancers walloped Dubuque Senior 13-3 and outlasted Davenport West 2-1 in eight innings to reach the final. Senior Parker Ruth (6-4, 4.73 ERA) or junior Cody Sunny (3-1, 3.06) is likely to get the start on the bump for North Scott. Sam Skarich is ineligible to pitch after throwing 108 pitches Monday.
Class 3A
Central DeWitt (22-15) vs. Assumption (25-13)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tom Bruner Field, Muscatine
Need to know: The winner advances to the state tournament next Wednesday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. Assumption is seeking its fourth state trip in five years. Central DeWitt is vying for its third state appearance in six years. Central DeWitt beat Fairfield 11-1 and Fort Madison 5-1 to reach the substate final while Assumption took care of Keokuk 7-3 and Clear Creek Amana 16-6. The Knights swept the Sabers during the regular season, 10-4 and 6-2. The Sabers did not throw ace Boomer Johnson (7-2, 1.55 ERA) or Noah Thein (5-1, 2.01) in those two meetings. Assumption is expected to counter with Noah Mack (5-0, 2.15) or Tyler Welch (4-2, 3.18).
