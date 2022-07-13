'We'll talk about that catch for the next 30 years': Defense aids Knights in substate final win

ELDRIDGE — When the ball exploded off Trey Franck’s bat in the sixth inning Wednesday evening, Assumption baseball coach Greg Thissen immediately turned to assistant coach Billy Argo in the dugout and said, “That is gone.”

Argo, the head coach for six Assumption state championship teams, replied: “No, (Noah) Mack’s got it.’”

The ball continued to carry into left-center. Even center fielder John Argo became uncertain if the ball would remain in the park.

Mack sprinted back, jumped and put his glove over the fence to rob the Marion hitter of a three-run homer during a Class 3A substate final.

It turned out to be one of two game-changing defensive plays for the second-ranked Knights in their 11-1 triumph over defending state champion and eighth-ranked Marion at North Scott High School.

“We’ll talk about that catch for the next 30 years,” Thissen said. “When his glove went over the fence, I’m not sure Billy knew it was caught. When he saw it was brought back, he looked at me and said, 'See, told you he’d catch it.'"

Assumption (30-6) used a four-run third inning and a six-run sixth to end the game by run rule.

The Knights will make their 18th state trip next week. It will play Monday at Banks Field in Iowa City against an opponent to be determined Thursday.

“It’s been our goal the entire year to get past this hump,” Mack said. “We played with a chip on our shoulder. When we saw the substate, we knew (Marion) was a good team so we had to be ready."

All three of Assumption's postseason wins have been by 10 runs. This one, though, was much, much different and could have flipped if not for two plays.

Marion (25-11) had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth when Myles Davis lofted a fly ball to right field. Alex Good caught it and rifled it toward home. First baseman Tyler Welch cut it off and fired home to catcher Nic Orr to tag out Kaden Griffith to end the inning.

It left cleanup hitter Kaden Frommelt, Marion's top run producer, in the on-deck circle.

“Got to thank my defense today,” said pitcher Chance Dreyer, who struck out eight and yielded only five hits against a team hitting better than .350 for the season. “They really helped me out of some tough situations.”

In the sixth, the Wolves threatened again. Frommelt and Jake Trca had back-to-back singles before Franck came to the plate with one out.

On a 0-2 pitch, Franck drove it deep into the left-center power alley.

“I didn’t think it was going to carry like that,” John Argo said.

“I got a good angle on it,” Mack said. “I kept going for it, stuck my glove up there and came down with it. It was all kind of a blur.”

“Nobody else on our team is probably making that play,” John Argo admitted.

Dreyer struck out the next hitter to keep it a 5-1 lead for the Knights.

Assumption ended the game a half-inning later with six runs against Marion's Payton and Cael Hodges.

The Knights had six hitters reach in succession, including a run-scoring single from Max Stein and a two-run hit from Dreyer.

"This is tremendous," Stein said. "We worked so hard this offseason and every guy wanted this so bad. We knew this was a good team, so we had to stay focused and play all seven innings.

"We played well."

After substate final losses each of the past two years, Assumption was determined to not let this opportunity slip through its grasp.

“It felt like an eternity to me, man,” Thissen said of Assumption's last state berth in 2019. “When you coach at Assumption and play at Assumption, the expectation is to go and win it every year.

“When you don’t win it for a couple years, it feels like you’re getting backed into a corner. These guys have had that thought all year of we’re going to do it, we’re going to win.”

The Knights took a 4-0 lead in the third inning thanks to four straight hits — Jay Costello (double), Stein (single), Dreyer (double) and Michael Ray (double).

Other than a couple of jams, Dreyer was dialed in. He used a heavy dose of breaking pitches to keep the Wolves off balance.

"We knew this team was a really good hitting team, so I had to mix the offspeed and fastball to keep them off balance a little bit," Dreyer said. "The defense, though, was phenomenal.

"Mack robbing that homer, it was a real game-changer for me."

Now, Assumption shifts the focus to the state tournament and trying to add to its state record of 11 championships.

"We're super dangerous," Stein said. "I don't think anybody is beating us. After this performance, I think we can do it."