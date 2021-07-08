West baseball bounces back to split with Assumption

West looked like it was going to win the opener when the visitors edged ahead of the Knights (22-13, 11-7) with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Hunter Runge and RJ Molloy each had RBI singles in the inning to push the Falcons ahead.

But the bottom of the seventh started ominously for the Falcons when West pitchers walked the first two batters.

It got worse when Assumption’s Alex Good laid down a tricky bunt that West pitcher Parker Burns slipped while trying to field. His throw to try and get Good at first was high, allowing one run to score, and the Falcons compounded the situation by trying to cut down Good at second base.

The ball got away twice, which allowed JJ Stratman to score the tying run. Good also wound up on third on the play.

Noah Mack then won the game with a sacrifice fly that left West and its fans stunned. The Knights had scored their first run of Game 1 on a similar play, except it was catcher Dominic DeLaPaz that slipped trying to field a bunt which led to a bad throw and Assumption taking an early lead.

Falcons coach Scott Beatty had a simple message for his team before the start of Game 2.