West baseball bounces back to split with Assumption

The Davenport West baseball team felt it needed to win the second game of a doubleheader with Davenport Assumption on Thursday afternoon, if only to flush away the pain of what happened in the first game.
West did just that taking down the Knights, 15-9, in what turned out to be a 2-hour, 43-minute slugfest on Assumption’s home field that saw the teams combine to use nine different pitchers.
Senior center fielder Payton Thompson led West with three RBIs in the nightcap, including a home run to dead center field in the sixth inning for West’s 14th run of the second game.
Thompson said West took out some frustration on the Knights after losing a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning of the opener and eventually falling 5-4 to the home team. West committed two costly errors in the inning which opened the door to Assumption’s comeback.
“It was really important to win that second game to keep us in second place (in the conference race),” Thompson said. “We should have won the first game but sometimes things happen. We just needed to regroup and come out with higher energy in the second game.”
West does sit in second place by itself with a record of 11-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Falcons are 22-7 overall. West closes the MAC portion of its schedule on Monday by hosting Central DeWitt for two games.
West looked like it was going to win the opener when the visitors edged ahead of the Knights (22-13, 11-7) with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Hunter Runge and RJ Molloy each had RBI singles in the inning to push the Falcons ahead.
But the bottom of the seventh started ominously for the Falcons when West pitchers walked the first two batters.
It got worse when Assumption’s Alex Good laid down a tricky bunt that West pitcher Parker Burns slipped while trying to field. His throw to try and get Good at first was high, allowing one run to score, and the Falcons compounded the situation by trying to cut down Good at second base.
The ball got away twice, which allowed JJ Stratman to score the tying run. Good also wound up on third on the play.
Noah Mack then won the game with a sacrifice fly that left West and its fans stunned. The Knights had scored their first run of Game 1 on a similar play, except it was catcher Dominic DeLaPaz that slipped trying to field a bunt which led to a bad throw and Assumption taking an early lead.
Falcons coach Scott Beatty had a simple message for his team before the start of Game 2.
“We had to come back and just compete,” Beatty said. “It showed we had some character (to win Game 2) but we have to show how to level things off when we face adversity. We have to high energy all the time and that is something we have to continue to work on.”
“We just had to get our focus back. We said ‘We are not going to lose two games.’ We came out locked in and ready to get after their pitchers,” Thompson added.
Jackson Huffstutler scored on a wild pitch and also drove in a run with a groundout for the Falcons in Game 1. Assumption got its early runs from Max Stein scoring on a throwing error and an RBI single from Good. Ayden Weiman got the win for the Knights on the mound in the opener.
The Falcons jumped on Stratman, who started Game 2 for Assumption, with three runs in the first inning. Thompson plated two of those runs with a two-run single. Michael Ray added a sacrifice fly.
West actually saw a 4-0 lead and a 7-3 lead go away as the Knights rallied both times to tie the game. A four-run fourth inning left the game tied at 7-7 after a two-run double from Good and RBI hits from Stratman and Mack.
But the Falcons put the game away in the fifth with six runs, led by a two-run double from Huffstutler. Runge and Chance Dreyer added RBI singles while DeLaPaz chipped in an RBI double as well to make it 13-7.
Burns bounced back for the Falcons and pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh to get the victory for West. He allowed two runs on two hits to steady West’s pitching effort in the nightcap.