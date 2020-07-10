West baseball flips script to top 3A No. 1 Central DeWitt

DEWITT — After suffering a five-run collapse in the sixth inning, the Davenport West baseball team flipped the script in the seventh at Central DeWitt on Friday night.
The Falcons scored four runs with two outs in the final frame in a 6-5 comeback win over the Class 3A top-ranked Sabers. Freshman pitcher Nathan Hagedorn got a ground out, fly out and strikeout to shut the door on Central DeWitt to earn the win.
West junior catcher Dominic DeLaPaz delivered a three-run triple to center that tied the game at five before R.J. Molloy singled him home for the winning run.
DeLaPaz, who also caught one runner stealing, said making the little plays and working hard fed into the comeback win over Central DeWitt (15-4).
“When we get down, we’ve got to get up,” he said.
The Sabers had just one hit against West freshman starting pitcher Alec Shipley through five innings before Henry Bloom’s two-run single tied the game at two. Shipley did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, striking out six with one walk and two hit batters.
The Sabers took advantage of an error, three hits and two walks in scoring all their runs in the sixth.
West coach Scott Beatty said the win also involved some luck.
“DeWitt came to play, and they continued to play hard, and they executed a big inning on us,” he said. “We left a lot of runners on base in scoring position.”
The big hits by DeLaPaz and Molloy were redeeming.
West leadoff hitter Jackson Huffstutler started the seventh with a single, followed by Payton Thompson getting hit and Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston drawing a walk. West recorded two straight outs, including a line drive to first that could have ended the game.
DeLaPaz’s hit went over the centerfielder’s head as he cleared the bases.
“I thought he had it, but I saw it drop and the rest was crazy after that,” he said.
DeLaPaz was solid behind the plate for his two freshman pitchers.
“Once he (Hagedorn) settled in, I just felt that we had it in the bag there,” he said. “They had no more momentum left, so we took it all. It felt good.”
His triple was his only hit of the day for West, which totaled nine. Huffstutler had two singles, including a two-run knock in the fourth that gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead.
Sabers starter Boomer Johnson went four innings, striking out four with two walks and five hits allowed. Tucker Kinney (1-1) took the loss in relief. Behind the plate, Ben Mason hit a two-run double in the Sabers’ sixth.
Shipley threw around 90 pitches for West in his first significant varsity start, leaving with one out in the sixth.
“To get that quality start out of him, because we’ve got two conference games Monday and Tuesday, that was huge for us,” Beatty said. “He came in and did a real good job for us.”
Hagedorn (2-0) earned the win with his strong finish.
DeLaPaz said it felt good to notch a win over a top team at this final stretch of the regular season, and hopefully can provide a springboard.
“We’ve got to focus on the next four games left in the MAC,” he said.
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-074
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-061
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-090
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-097
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-067
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-069
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-056
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-077
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-064
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-085
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-081
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-066
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-099
071020-qc-spt-west-dewitt base-102
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!