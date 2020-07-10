West baseball flips script to top 3A No. 1 Central DeWitt

“DeWitt came to play, and they continued to play hard, and they executed a big inning on us,” he said. “We left a lot of runners on base in scoring position.”

The big hits by DeLaPaz and Molloy were redeeming.

West leadoff hitter Jackson Huffstutler started the seventh with a single, followed by Payton Thompson getting hit and Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston drawing a walk. West recorded two straight outs, including a line drive to first that could have ended the game.

DeLaPaz’s hit went over the centerfielder’s head as he cleared the bases.

“I thought he had it, but I saw it drop and the rest was crazy after that,” he said.

DeLaPaz was solid behind the plate for his two freshman pitchers.

“Once he (Hagedorn) settled in, I just felt that we had it in the bag there,” he said. “They had no more momentum left, so we took it all. It felt good.”

His triple was his only hit of the day for West, which totaled nine. Huffstutler had two singles, including a two-run knock in the fourth that gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead.