West baseball gets senior night sweep

Facing crosstown rival Davenport North on senior night, Davenport West scored five runs in the first inning in the opening game of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader and never looked back.
The Falcons rolled to a 9-1 win in the first game of the twin bill and then won the second game 4-1 to sweep the Wildcats.
“We had a lot of momentum with it being senior night,” West head coach Scott Beatty said. “The kids were jacked up.”
Senior Dominic DeLaPaz had an RBI single in the first, and three more runs scored on wild pitches or passed balls. DeLaPaz, Michael Ray and Hunter Runge had RBI hits in the second inning, and Ray was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third as the Falcons (20-5, 10-2 MAC) took a 9-0 lead after three innings.
That would be all West starter Justin Saskowski would need, as he only allowed one hit over the first six innings. He struck out seven batters and walked three as he improved to 3-0 on the season.
“Justin came out with a full head of steam,” Beatty said. “He was overpowering the first three or four innings. He started to tire a little bit and started to miss his spots. The nice thing about that is they were getting a lot of ground ball outs. Defensively, we made some really good plays to help us.”
North (8-18, 4-10 MAC) scored in the seventh when Blake Gaskey and Nolan Mosier hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Noah Thompson then came in to relieve Saskowski, and he got out of jam to leave the bases full of Wildcats.
Thompson then started the second game, and he scattered six hits over 5 1/3 innings as he picked up the win. Thompson did not strike out a batter, but his defense picked him up during the contest.
“We pitched to contact when we needed to and let them get out,” said DeLaPaz, who caught both games behind the plate. “We got a lot of pop flies. Our pitchers just got those outs when we needed them.”
The second game of the doubleheader was scoreless until Payton Thompson’s sacrifice fly gave West a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Ray had a two-RBI single in the fifth, and Hunter Runge’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0.
“The first game we came out hitting in the first inning and then kind of relaxed,” said DeLaPaz, who had four hits in the doubleheader. “But in the second game we got timely hitting. We got those runs in.”
North’s Milo Kelley hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, and the Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before West reliever Nathan Hagedorn coaxed a groundout to first base.
The Falcons, winners of their last five, now have a key conference doubleheader coming up on Monday at league-leading Pleasant Valley. Beatty, however, has his sights set on the state playoffs.
“We’re still evolving as a team,” he said. “The nice thing is the season is getting yourself set up for districts and see if you can get to state. Obviously we want to win at the highest level and get as many wins as possible. The kids are enjoying it right now. Even when we lose, we can pinpoint exactly what’s going on.”