West baseball gets senior night sweep

North (8-18, 4-10 MAC) scored in the seventh when Blake Gaskey and Nolan Mosier hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Noah Thompson then came in to relieve Saskowski, and he got out of jam to leave the bases full of Wildcats.

Thompson then started the second game, and he scattered six hits over 5 1/3 innings as he picked up the win. Thompson did not strike out a batter, but his defense picked him up during the contest.

“We pitched to contact when we needed to and let them get out,” said DeLaPaz, who caught both games behind the plate. “We got a lot of pop flies. Our pitchers just got those outs when we needed them.”

The second game of the doubleheader was scoreless until Payton Thompson’s sacrifice fly gave West a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Ray had a two-RBI single in the fifth, and Hunter Runge’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

“The first game we came out hitting in the first inning and then kind of relaxed,” said DeLaPaz, who had four hits in the doubleheader. “But in the second game we got timely hitting. We got those runs in.”

North’s Milo Kelley hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, and the Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before West reliever Nathan Hagedorn coaxed a groundout to first base.