West baseball splits DH with Central DeWitt to finish MAC play

It was a back-and-forth finale to the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball season in a contest between Davenport West and visiting Central DeWitt.
The Sabers edged the Falcons 5-4 in nine innings in a competitive opener before a 12-4 rout in the nightcap at the Davenport West Complex.
West (22-9, 12-6 MAC) wrapped up its second straight finish as MAC runner-up.
West coach Scott Beatty was happy where his team finished in the MAC although he felt the team was capable of sweeping on Monday.
"Take your hat off to DeWitt, they came to play, they executed when they needed to to come up with timely hits," he said.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, the Sabers trailed 3-1 after West racked up its first five hits of the game in the fourth inning. Central DeWitt (20-13, 7-11 MAC) scored twice in the fifth as Henry Bloom’s RBI double tied it up, 3-3.
The Sabers would take a 4-3 lead on a Kyle Bixby RBI single in the sixth. Bixby started the game, pitching five innings of six-hit baseball with five strikeouts, two walks and three runs (two earned) allowed.
West tied it up again on Payton Thompson’s RBI single to score Dominic DeLaPaz, who reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh. After a quick eighth frame, Central DeWitt’s Ben Mason started the ninth with a lead-off double. After Boomer Johnson was intentionally walked, Bloom again provided the big Sabers’ hit.
Bloom’s RBI single to center gave the Sabers a 5-4 lead which Noah Thein (5-1) finished off after yielding only a lead-off single. Thein pitched the final four innings, allowing five hits and striking out four with one walk and one earned run allowed.
Parker Burns (1-2) was saddled with the loss for West after pitching 3 2/ 3 innings, allowing only the game-winning run with three hits and two walks.
Bloom was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the opener for Central DeWitt; Mason, the Sabers’ lead-off hitter, had a double among his three hits with two runs scored. The Sabers out-hit the Falcons 14-11 in the win. Thompson was one of four Falcons with two hits in the loss.
Noah Thompson started the game for West, allowing seven hits in four innings pitched with three strikeouts, two walks and two runs (both earned) allowed. Caden Schaeffer was tagged with two runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout in 1 ⅓ innings pitched.
In the nightcap, West jumped on Sabers pitching early to score 10 runs in the first two innings after trailing 3-0 in the first half-inning.
West starter Nathan Hagedorn (4-0) went five innings with one strikeout, one walk and four runs allowed (one earned) on nine hits.
Michael Ray was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offense in the win as six Falcons had RBIs. The Sabers used six different pitchers with none going two innings in the nightcap.
Koal Bossom had three of the Sabers' nine hits in the loss; West tallied 10 singles and a double.
West travels to Dubuque Hempstead for a double-header today. Wednesday's non-conference contest at home Wednesday against Clinton will be nine innings of JV only. West faces Clinton back at home in Friday’s Class 4A Substate opener.
The Sabers host Dubuque Senior in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday.