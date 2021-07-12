West baseball splits DH with Central DeWitt to finish MAC play

Bloom’s RBI single to center gave the Sabers a 5-4 lead which Noah Thein (5-1) finished off after yielding only a lead-off single. Thein pitched the final four innings, allowing five hits and striking out four with one walk and one earned run allowed.

Parker Burns (1-2) was saddled with the loss for West after pitching 3 2/ 3 innings, allowing only the game-winning run with three hits and two walks.

Bloom was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the opener for Central DeWitt; Mason, the Sabers’ lead-off hitter, had a double among his three hits with two runs scored. The Sabers out-hit the Falcons 14-11 in the win. Thompson was one of four Falcons with two hits in the loss.

Noah Thompson started the game for West, allowing seven hits in four innings pitched with three strikeouts, two walks and two runs (both earned) allowed. Caden Schaeffer was tagged with two runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout in 1 ⅓ innings pitched.

In the nightcap, West jumped on Sabers pitching early to score 10 runs in the first two innings after trailing 3-0 in the first half-inning.

West starter Nathan Hagedorn (4-0) went five innings with one strikeout, one walk and four runs allowed (one earned) on nine hits.