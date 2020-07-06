West, Clinton split high-scoring MAC twinbill

Entering Monday evening, Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley stood shoulder to shoulder atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball standings.
At the same time, three more MAC clubs are still within striking distance of the Knights and the Spartans, and two of those teams came face to face at the Davenport West Baseball/Softball Complex.
Led by the hitting and relief pitching of Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, the host Falcons overcome an early five-run deficit and rallied late to take the opener 10-7 on a hot and muggy evening.
Down a run going into the home half of the sixth inning, the Falcons took advantage of some wildness from Clinton relief pitcher Seth Dotterweich.
After a bases-loaded walk to Noah Downing tied the game, Schaeffer-Houston's two-run double broke the tie. A Dom DeLaPaz RBI single capped the final rally for West.
"We know what our seeding is (for the postseason), so right now, the big thing for us is the MAC," said Schaeffer-Houston. "If we can win every game, we should be good."
However, the River Kings (9-5) held on to prevail by the same 10-7 score in the nightcap to split and remain even in the MAC at 5-5, a game behind fourth-place West (7-4, 6-4) in the league standings.
Down 5-0 going into their half of the third, the Falcons got new life with a four-run outburst, keyed by a two-run single from Schaeffer-Houston (2-for-4, five RBIs) and an inning-capping RBI knock from Chance Dreyer.
"Coach (head coach Scott Beatty) brought us in at that time and told us we still had 18 outs," Schaeffer-Houston said. "We were able to put the ball in play, and we got some runs. It was more us not getting down on ourselves.
"The first two innings, we weren't talking like we normally do. Our heads were down."
The River Kings struck quickly with two first-inning runs on a one-out RBI double by Max Holy, who subsequently scored on a single by Jasper Luckritz that took a high hop and glanced off the glove of West shortstop Jackson Huffstutler.
Clinton made it 3-0 an inning later when Zach Hoffman's lead-off infield single turned into a two-base play when he reached second on a low throw.
He took third on a Tavian Bailey sacrifice bunt and eventually scored on Joe Simpson's sacrifice fly. The River Kings were not through at that point, however.
Two singles, an error and a balk by West starting pitcher Garet Gustaf extended the Kings' lead to 5-0. Holy (2-for-3, two runs), who had singled to open the top of the fourth, scored on the balk and Dotterweich delivered a two-out single to bring in Jensen.
"We talk about being energized and disciplined, and there we were in a 5-0 hole," said Beatty. "Clinton is a good team; I like some of the young guys Kevin (River Kings' coach Kevin Cunningham) has. We had to turn around and claw our way back.
"We challenged them, and they responded really well."
The Falcons took their first lead of the opener at 6-5 when R.J. Molloy belted a lead-off double and scored on a two-bagger by Huffstutler (2-for-3, two runs). Two batters later, a Schaeffer-Houston groundout brought in Huffstutler with the go-ahead tally.
A pair of unearned runs in the top of the fifth gave Clinton the lead back at 7-6, but West would have the final answer of the first game. In addition to his hitting efforts, Schaeffer-Houston pitched the final inning and two-thirds to earn the win.
In the nightcap, the River Kings used a five-run fourth to hold off a late West rally.
The Falcons made it a three-run game in the sixth on consecutive RBI singles by DeLaPaz, Dreyer and R.J. Molloy and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but could not finish their comeback bid.
"Win or lose, we want to be able to compete, then come back the next day at practice and continue to grow," Beatty said. "We know we're in the MAC race, so we're going to continue to push hard."
