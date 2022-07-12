West Liberty battles Cascade but falls game short reaching state

CLINTON -- The West Liberty High School baseball team had Class 2A No. 3 Cascade on the ropes with a three-run lead, but the Cougars struck the final blows late in a 6-3 win to advance to state.

Jack Carr (8-1) pitched a complete game win and Mason Otting had four RBIs from the No. 8 spot as Cascade found a way against Comets’ ace Caleb Wulf, who allowed only two baserunners through four innings.

West Liberty struck first when Shane Elder’s sacrifice scored Drake Collins in the second inning. Ryker Pengler’s two-run double with two outs in the fifth made it 3-0 against Carr, who entered the game with a 0.62 earned run average and only one loss all year.

Wulf came in 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA and put the Cougars down in order in three of the first four innings at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex.

Both pitchers were mostly dealing as the first four innings were completed in about 45 minutes.

Leadoff walks in both the fifth and sixth innings turned out to be costly for Wulf as Otting’s two-run double made it 3-2 in the fifth. Cass Hoffman’s RBI single tied the game in the sixth before Otting tripled him in with two outs. Otting scored on a passed ball before Wulf recorded his 10th and final strikeout. He walked three in his first loss of the year.

The Comets stranded a runner on third in the sixth before two flyouts and a groundout denied West Liberty its first trip to state in 20 years.

West Liberty coach Troy Wulf said everyone on the team believed it could win, and it showed. The Comets just didn’t have enough offense late.

Pengler, Collins and Ty Jones (two doubles) each had two hits for the Comets.

“We had a heck of a run. We just couldn’t quite make the pitches and plays we needed to at the end of the game,” said Troy Wulf. “That happens, it’s baseball.”

The coach said that he could not be more proud of the team after it came a game away from state and won its previous six games.

“We made a run that nobody thought we could,” said the coach. “Couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Wulf’s son is the team’s lone senior and is committed to play baseball at Southeastern Community College.

“He’s led us for two, three, four years you could argue,” Wulf said of Caleb. “He’s had a great career, probably one of the best in West Liberty baseball history. He’s been an emotional leader, he’s been a physical leader on the field, and he leaves it on the field. He had a great career.”

Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said the team knew a fully rested Wulf would provide a challenge on the mound.

He struck out the side to start the game and Hummel figured it would be an uphill battle.

“A big part of what we did and what we talk about is flushing those at-bats,” he said. “I think they were a little intimidated those first couple innings, but we started putting the ball in play.”

The Comets battled the third-ranked team in the state into the late innings, something the coach said they can be proud of.

“It was a great run,” coach Wulf said. “They did a great job.”