West Liberty finishes what it started against Durant

DURANT — Drake Collins picked up from where he left off.

After a strong start Tuesday against Durant was suspended due to weather, the West Liberty pitcher took the mound again Friday and continued to keep the Wildcats at bay, pitching three shutout innings in a 6-1 win.

The Comets were up 5-1 when the game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning.

"I was ready to go again," Collins said. "It was definitely exciting, I had a lot of confidence coming into the game after already being up 5-1 and then finishing it out was nice."

Collins was facing a 1-0 pitch when play resumed Friday but buckled down, picking up two straight strikeouts to resume play. He finished with four strikeouts in six total innings before being lifted for Caleb Wulf in the seventh inning.

"Coming in with a 1-0 count was pretty tough but I knew if I got a strike on him I could work on my offspeed again and get him off-balance again a little bit," Collins said. "It's kind of nice coming into a game pitching when you're already up. You're pretty comfortable, a base hit, somebody gets a hit off you, you feel just fine."

Wulf, who had three RBIs Tuesday, also scored the day's only run in the top of the seventh inning. He worked a leadoff walk, then stole second and third base, setting up a fielder's choice from Ty Griffith to drive in the run.

Despite entering the day with a four-run lead, the Comets (9-12, 6-7 River Valley Conference) didn't sit on their advantage. They had a great chance to add a run in the fifth inning with Collins at third base and one out following a single, sacrifice bunt and stolen base. However, Collins was tagged out in a rundown after being caught off third base.

"We knew coming in they were going to come out wanting to get back into it so we wanted to stay aggressive," Wulf said. "Even though we didn't start at the beginning of the game, we wanted to keep the aggressiveness we had Tuesday when the game started."

The Wildcats (12-7, 9-6) were in a hole entering the day after some pitching struggles from Tuesday's starter Ethan Gast.

Gast gave up three hits and walked four in the first two innings of the game, allowing the Comets to take the early lead.

Ben Orr pitched well after taking over duties to start Friday, giving up one run, two hits, two walks and striking out four in three innings.

The Wildcats had chances to cut into the lead. In the fifth inning, Durant had runners on the corners before Collins ended the inning with a strikeout, and in the sixth inning, Brady Meincke hit a one-out double, but Collins worked out of that jam as well.

"I'm proud of the boys, there's not a whole lot we could have done there," Durant assistant coach Garrett Nau said. "Everybody has their on days and their off days. Obviously Ethan struggled earlier in the week but honestly, I think Ben came in, he did his job, he did what he needed to do. I couldn't be more proud of him, he really kept his composure out there."

