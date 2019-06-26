The Davenport West baseball team has not had back-to-back games like this in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season.
While the Falcons are usually strong offensively for one game of a doubleheader, the other game they sometimes barely dent the scoreboard. It was a pattern West was trying to break.
For one night anyway, West put two strong games together in 14-2 and 10-0 victories over Muscatine on Wednesday in a MAC doubleheader at the West baseball complex. Both wins came in five innings.
The Falcons (4-6 MAC, 11-10 overall) sent 16 men to the plate and scored 10 runs in the second inning of Game 1 then scored five runs in the second inning of the nightcap to take control of that contest. Logan Gluba led the way for West by driving in four runs in the first game and two runs in the second, which was part of a 5-for-7 night at the plate for the center fielder. Gluba also had two triples and a double in punishing the pitching for the Muskies (4-8, 7-12).
Leo DeLaPaz, who also pitched strong in Game 1 for the win, drove in three runs in the opener while Ryan McKown chipped in a two-run double. Adam Good and Brady Cale also had RBIs in the victory.
In Game 2, Noah Carlson finished with three runs batted in while Ryan Wallick chipped in an RBI single. The Muskies committed three errors in the nightcap which allowed three unearned runs to score.
Muscatine also had two errors in the opener which allowed another two unearned runs and also allowed the hosts to keep innings going. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston allowed just three hits and struck out five to get the win for the Falcons on the mound.
Gluba said it was nice, for once, to see the team carry the offensive momentum of the first game into the second game.
"All of us were going up (at the plate) with a lot of confidence," Gluba said of the offensive explosion. "We felt pretty good. We were disciplined at the plate and everyone played a good series. It was good to finish strong in the second game."
Gluba added, at times, the Falcons do not bring enough energy into both games of doubleheaders, which has led to many split series. He said the team is trying a new approach.
"Coach (Scott Beatty) is keeping us on our toes a lot more to keep our energy up," he said. "I am trying to start a motto around here to just play fast. It helps keep us sharp."
Beatty said he is pleased with the growth his team has shown, although he said there are things that still need to improve.
"We're still developing as team and the only thing we can do is focus on ourselves," Beatty said. "We talk a lot about our approach at the plate, what to identify and then just relax. Tonight, that approach paid off and everyone did a nice job."
For Muscatine, the only highlight was Drew Logel. The senior hit a solo home run in the first game and also drove in the second run with a RBI fielder's choice.
Muskies coach Grant Pippert did not mince words about his team's performance, which included the five combined errors in the doubleheader.
"It was awful," he said. "We do not normally play defense like that but that's the way it was tonight. We are a better team than we showed. We have talent but we just have to put it all together and as the coach, that falls on my shoulders. We're going to try some things different (on Thursday) and we'll see what happens."