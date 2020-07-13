West sweeps Central to move up MAC standings

Gustaf knocked an RBI double with two outs to give West a 5-4 lead in the sixth. Gustaf (1-2) closed the game with three shutout innings, earning the win after striking out two with one walk. He retired the final nine batters he faced.

Aidan Fitzgibbon (1-5) took the loss for Central in the opener, finishing with eight strikeouts, four walks, and four hit batters.

Izaiah Houston-Schaeffer was hit twice, had two walks and an RBI in the opener for West; Payton Thompson was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.

Eighth-grader Maddox Sullivan had two hits for Central, which drew six walks and had three hit batters of its own.

The nightcap featured Game 1 standout Gustaf starting on the mound for West. Central again took an early lead with three runs against Gustaf in the first. Huffstutler thrived in his swapped pitching role in the nightcap, pitching the next 13 outs in relief without allowing a run. He struck out four with three walks and got his first win (1-2).

At the plate, the junior leadoff hitter was 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Schaeffer-Houston had a triple deep into the right field corner, and Chance Dreyer was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Falcons.