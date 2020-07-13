West sweeps Central to move up MAC standings

It wasn’t pretty at times early Monday night at Brady Street Stadium, but the Davenport West baseball team swept Davenport Central to keep chopping its way up the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
The Falcons took advantage of a myriad of free passes in an 8-4 win Game 1, and trailed early Game 2 before pulling away in a 10-3 win to finish the sweep and win their fourth straight game.
West (11-5, 9-5 MAC) entered the day with a shot at a MAC title share, but an Assumption win over North Scott Monday gave the Knights the outright conference title at 12-4.
West plays a doubleheader today at North to finish MAC play and could finish second in conference with a sweep. Central (1-17, 1-15 MAC) closed its regular season with Monday’s senior night sweep.
In Game 1, the Falcons tallied six hits, taking advantage of nine walks and six hit batters. West trailed 3-0 after the first inning as the Blue Devils forced starting pitcher Jackson Huffstutler out early after recording just one out. Three West pitchers gave up just two hits after that point as Central totaled four.
The Falcons chipped away at the deficit on offense, leading 4-3 before Central promptly tied it up with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Garet Gustaf then provided stability on the mound and a big hit at the plate.
Gustaf knocked an RBI double with two outs to give West a 5-4 lead in the sixth. Gustaf (1-2) closed the game with three shutout innings, earning the win after striking out two with one walk. He retired the final nine batters he faced.
Aidan Fitzgibbon (1-5) took the loss for Central in the opener, finishing with eight strikeouts, four walks, and four hit batters.
Izaiah Houston-Schaeffer was hit twice, had two walks and an RBI in the opener for West; Payton Thompson was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Eighth-grader Maddox Sullivan had two hits for Central, which drew six walks and had three hit batters of its own.
The nightcap featured Game 1 standout Gustaf starting on the mound for West. Central again took an early lead with three runs against Gustaf in the first. Huffstutler thrived in his swapped pitching role in the nightcap, pitching the next 13 outs in relief without allowing a run. He struck out four with three walks and got his first win (1-2).
At the plate, the junior leadoff hitter was 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Schaeffer-Houston had a triple deep into the right field corner, and Chance Dreyer was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Falcons.
West scored four runs against Cade Amato, who took the pitching loss to slip to 0-2.
The Falcons put up a trio of runs in the fourth and sixth innings, outhitting Central 11-5 in the win.
Sullivan led Central with two hits in the nightcap, including a deep double.
