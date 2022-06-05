Western Big 6 baseball all-conference teams announced

Moline High School's baseball program won its 18th Western Big 6 Conference title in school history this season and as a result was well represented in the all-conference teams.

The Maroons’ Riley Fuller was named the Western Big 6 MVP after having a league-best 0.19 ERA in conference play. The junior pitcher aided the Maroons to a 20-plus win season that ended with a regional championship.

The first team, which was voted on by the coaches, consisted of players from just three schools.

After Fuller, it included Dylan Phelps (Moline), Alex Schimmel (Moline), Davis Hoffstatter (Moline), Noah Harbin (Quincy), Luke Mettemeyer (Quincy), Grayson Cook (Quincy), Thad Morling (Galesburg), Grant Aten (Galesburg) and Kannon Klein (Galesburg).

Moline had the most first-teamers with four. Phelps hit .439, which was the third highest in WB6 play, and had six doubles and OPS of 1.204. Alex Schimmel hit .351 and shined defensively at shortstop. Hoffstatter hit .381 in conference action with six doubles.

The second team was comprised Xander George (Rock Island), Zach DeMarlie (Rock Island), AJ Weller (Geneseo), Nash Clementz (Geneseo), Jake Nelms (Geneseo), Conner Schimmel (Moline), Hunter Warren (Moline), Easton Steck (Galesburg), Charlie Lardi (Galesburg) and Jason Sevier (United Township).

George led the Rocks with a .349 average in conference play. He also hit six doubles and drove in 10 runs. DeMarlie had 13 RBIs in league play and also impressed on the mound late in the season, including a four-inning one-hit performance in a win over UT.

Both Clementz and Weller had great defensive seasons in the infield for the Maple Leafs, Clementz hitting .333. Nelms had a 1.35 ERA in WB6 games and struck out 42, which was fourth-most.

Moline’s Warren drove in a league-best 20 runs, tied with Galesburg’s Kleine, in his junior season. Conner Schimmel threw well on the mound with a conference-high 48 strikeouts and 1.73 ERA in WB6 play.

UT’s Sevier led the Panthers with a .341 average in league play and on the mound had a 1.73 ERA.

Locals on the honorable mention team included Jason Bowker (Alleman), Jackson Praet (Alleman), Nathan Noble (Alleman), Thomas Henson (Geneseo), AJ Freeman (Rock Island), Tyler Hansen (Rock Island), Isaac Graf (United Township), Brody Meyers (United Township), Jack Risius (United Township) and Kyler Trueblood (United Township).

Moline had the most local selections with six. UT had five and both Geneseo and Rock Island had four.

