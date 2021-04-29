Western Big 6 baseball capsules

Outlook: Coach Pickrel finds himself working through quite a pickle this spring. “Technically, our entire roster is made up of newcomers since we return no one that had varsity experience two years ago,” he said, noting lower expectations for a program that has consistently contended atop the league. “We are hoping to use this year to develop and get everyone up to the speed of a varsity game and what it is like to compete against teams in the Western Big 6 after losing all of last year and parts of our off-season this year.”