Western Big 6 baseball preview capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Jerry Burkhead

2021 record: 20-10-1 (2nd in Western Big 6)

Impact players: Chance Carruthers, sr., P/3B; Nathan Noble, sr. P/UT; Jackson Praet, sr., P/SS.

Newcomers to watch: Jason Bowker, jr., 1B; Quentin Fonseca, jr., OF/P; Caden Hanna, sr., CF.

Outlook: Alleman will have only 12 varsity players this season, eight are seniors. Coach Burkhead and his staff announced their retirements at the end of the 2021 season, but Burkhead and his entire staff have returned for 2022. Carruthers and Noble earned all-conference honors at the end of the season and will be tasked with leading a group with limited depth. The Pioneers want to improve throughout the season for a chance to compete for a regional title in May.

Galesburg

Head coach: Jeremy Pickrel

2021 record: 20-8, 11-3 in WB6 (conference champs)

Impact players: Easton Steck, jr., SS; Thad Morling, sr., 2B; Kannon Kleine, sr., C.

Newcomers to watch: Grant Aten, sr., INF/P; Charlie Lardi, jr. OF/P.

Outlook: Galesburg earned the conference title last season with an experienced squad of seniors, but this year will be much different. The Silver Streaks aren’t returning a single pitcher who threw varsity innings last season, but junior shortstop Easton Steck will try to hit his way to a second straight first team all-conference selection. Coach Pickrel admits pitching may be unknown, but the team expects to compete once again for a conference title.

Geneseo

Head coach: Joe Nichols

2021 record: 20-11

Impact players: AJ Weller, so., SS; Andrew Cotty, sr;, C; Thomas Henson, sr., P/OF; Cooper Mathews, sr., INF; Jake Nelms, sr., P/1B; Jaden Weinzierl, jr., OF.

Newcomers to watch: Nash Clementz, jr., P/INF; Gabe Durnell, jr., P/INF.

Outlook: The Maple Leafs finished in the middle of the pack in the WB6 last season, but were the final ones playing baseball after advancing all the way to the Class 3A super-sectional before losing to Washington. All three players to earn all-conference honors last year graduated, so the Maple Leafs will have to rely a number of new players this season. Weller, Cotty and Henson are expected to have breakout seasons. Coach Nichols said that last year’s team was special, but this year’s squad will need to establish itself and find their roles to repeat that kind of success.

Moline

Head coach: Craig Schimmel

2021 record: 20-16

Impact players: Hunter Warren, jr., IF/OF/P; Alex Schimmel, so., INF/P; Conner Schimmel, jr., INF/P; Seamus Boyle, jr., UT/P; Davis Hoffstatter, sr., 1B.

Newcomers to watch: Dylan Phelps, so., UT/P; Kalen Paquin, jr., OF; Grant Raber, jr., OF.

Outlook: Moline tied with Alleman for second in the conference (9-5 in league play) in 2021, but lose first team all-conference member Ryne Schimmel who hit .488 during his senior season. However, the Maroons will have Hunter Warren back, who was only one of two sophomores to be named to the all-conference first team after hitting .333. On the mound, Moline will rely on Conner Schimmel. The junior pitcher posted a 3.08 ERA last season. Moline started the season 0-3, but bounced back Saturday and Monday with wins over Joliet West and Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Rock Island

Head coach: Jake Scudder

2021 record: 14-16

Impact players: Tyler Hansen, sr., IF; Zach DeMarlie, sr., IF/RHP; Brycen McGarry, sr., RHP; AJ Freeman, sr., OF; Eli Boeye, sr., C; Conner Dilulio, so., LHP/OF; Mateo Pena, sr., OF; Dylan Martin jr., RHP/IF.

Newcomers to watch: Owen Michaels, so., IF/C/RHP, Jackson Bennett, so., LHP, Niklaus Janssen, jr., LHP.

Outlook: Rock Island finished seventh (4-10) in the WB6 last season, but Coach Scudder said this is a group of players he has been looking forward too for a while. Scudder said he has seen huge improvements during the offseason. The Rocks return 13 players with varsity experience and expect eight seniors to play collegiate baseball. Senior infielder Tyler Hansen earned second team all-conference honors after hitting .268 last season. Zach DeMarlie and Conner Dilulio were both honorable mention all-conference members last year.

Sterling

Head coach: Darwin Nettleton

2021 record: 6-14

Impact players: Daylen Stage, sr., OF; Colt Adams, sr., P/INF; Blake Nettleton, sr., P/C/INF; Garrett Polson, so., P/C/INF; Gio Cantu, jr., P/INF.

Newcomers to watch: Braden Hartman, jr., P/INF; Trevor Dir, jr., UTL; Justin Null, jr., P/UTL; Braiden Herrera, jr., C/INF.

Outlook: Sterling struggled last season, but coach Nettleton is intrigued by a group of seniors that can turn this club around in a hurry. The Golden Warriors finished last in the WB6 and had a negative-76 run differential in league play, but Nettleton believes that this team has gotten better in all three phases of the game.

Quincy

Head coach: Brandon Crisp

2021 record: 11-14 (WB6 7-7)

Impact players: Noah Harbin, sr., P; Connor Schwindeler, sr., P/INF; Luke Mettemeyer, sr., C/P; Grayson Cook, sr., INF/P.

Newcomers to watch: Kenny Taylor, sr., OF; Logan Eaton, sr., OF; Raulin Zanger, sr., OF; Sam Skirvin, sr., INF; Brady Walker, sr., INF; Joe Schroeder, jr., INF.

Outlook: Coach Crisp stated that this is his most talented group in the five years he has been at Quincy. The Blue Devils return nine seniors who have varsity experience and Crisp believes that Noah Harbin and Connor Schwindeler could be two of the top pitchers in the WB6. Harbin was a first team all-WB6 member after posting a 1.13 ERA last season. Coach Crisp said that he expects his team to compete for a conference title.

United Township

Head coach: Michael Meyers

2021 record: 9-14-1

Impact players: Jack Risius, sr., 1B; Isaac Graf, jr., OF/3B; Jayson Sevier, so., P/INF.

Newcomers to watch: Brody Meyers, Nolan Malmstrom, Braedon King, Landon Skiles and Kellan Kennedy.

Outlook: United Township finished sixth (5-8) in the WB6 last season and will field a fairly inexperienced team in 2022. Four Panthers earned all-conference honors in 2021, but all four have graduated. Coach Meyers said that he is looking forward to his team improving throughout the season. UT started the year with a 16-1 victory over Riverdale.

-- Compiled by Jackson Stone

