DES MOINES — North Scott made a slew of uncharacteristic mistakes Wednesday evening at the Class 4A state baseball tournament.
The Lancers dug themselves a five-run hole in the second inning, committed three errors, had a costly baserunning blunder and saw their starting pitcher plunk five hitters.
Still, North Scott had the tying run in scoring position in consecutive innings against Western Dubuque. But unlike other occasions this season when the Lancers overcame multiple-run deficits, they couldn’t complete this climb.
Propelled by a four-run second inning, Western Dubuque ended North Scott’s season in the quarterfinals 7-4 at Principal Park.
“Baseball really has a lot of adversity in it,” North Scott outfielder Chase Moseley said. “We faced a lot in the beginning, but I’m just proud of this team. We never stopped fighting.”
The sixth-seeded Bobcats (34-9) advance to Friday’s semifinal at 5 p.m., the first trip to the final four for the program as a 4A school.
Projected to finish fourth in the preseason by the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches, North Scott claimed a league title, spent a portion of the season in the state’s top 10 and won 28 games.
“We set a lot of lofty goals at the beginning of the year, and we hit a lot of them,” North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said. “We just didn’t get this last one.
“I’m pretty proud of what our kids have done. It is good for our program, our youth program and good for our community.”
Ralfs said sophomore ace Graysen Drezek complained of tenderness in his right shoulder after his start in the substate opener against Clinton on July 15.
Up until last Friday, the Lancers were uncertain of Drezek’s availability. The coaches decided to give senior Kyle Denison the nod.
“When Graysen’s on, he’s really good,” Ralfs said. “But as a 16-year-old kid out there, coach (Brad) Ward and I are going to take care of our kids. Until he tells us he’s 100 percent ready to go, we weren’t going to throw him out there.
“Plus, Kyle has been there for us all year long.”
Denison came in with a team-best ERA of 1.26. The right-hander yielded eight hits, six runs (four earned) and hit five batters in three-plus innings. Western Dubuque had the bases loaded in three of the first four frames.
“His curveball wasn’t as sharp today,” catcher Tony Barreca said. “It is very uncharacteristic of Kyle to hit five batters. Obviously, it hurts, and it isn’t a way to win baseball games, but there are ways to overcome that.”
Drezek came in for the final four innings and allowed just one hit, no earned runs and fanned six.
“The adrenaline got going for him, and he pitched really well in relief,” Ralfs said.
North Scott mustered nine hits off Western Dubuque sophomore Calvin Harris, an Ole Miss recruit.
The Lancers strung together three runs with two outs in the fourth inning. Cayle Webster walked with the bases loaded and Moseley laced a two-run single.
Suddenly, the Lancers were within two.
North Scott’s momentum-killer came in the fifth.
The Lancers had runners on second and third with two outs. Harris’ 1-1 pitch to Austin Helton sailed over the catcher’s head. Pinch-runner Tony Christner darted home, but the ball caromed off the backstop padding to the catcher, and he tossed it to Harris to get the runner.
“You have to go on that pitch,” Barreca said. “The runner made the correct decision. You can’t predict that bounce. We needed to be aggressive in that situation.”
An inning later when a ball went to the backstop, the ball died there.
“What do you do?” Ralfs said. “You can’t plan for anything like that. Just bad luck.”
Western Dubuque added an insurance run in the seventh, courtesy of a three-base error. North Scott pieced together back-to-back hits in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate, but Drezek flew out to end it.
Senior Trevor Lynch was 4-for-4 for North Scott in his final baseball game. After living in Ankeny, Lynch moved to the North Scott district during his sophomore year.
“It was really nice coming back and seeing old family and friends,” Lynch said.
The Lancers have nine seniors on their roster, including seven who started Wednesday. They'll build around Drezek and Moseley next season.
“I love this team, and that’s probably an understatement,” Barreca said. “We were not predicted to do well, so it speaks volumes about our program. We’re not schmucks. We came ready to play no matter what. It has been a real blessing to have these four years here.”