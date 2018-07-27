DES MOINES — Brandon Schlichting failed to get a bunt down twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday afternoon.
“I was frustrated, but you’ve got to have a short memory and forget about it in baseball,” he said. “I just went into survival mode.”
Survival mode could not have turned out any better for Davenport Assumption’s baseball team.
Schlichting slapped a single into right field and later came around to score the winning run on a wild pitch to propel Assumption past Sioux City Heelan 2-1 in a Class 3A state semifinal at Principal Park.
Even after graduating seven starters from last year’s squad, the third-ranked Knights (33-10) have an opportunity to defend their state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday against top-ranked Harlan.
Assumption, which beat Harlan in last year’s final 10-1, is eyeing an 11th state title. It hasn’t won back-to-back crowns since 1992-93.
“We’ll talk with our guys about what we came here to do,” coach Billy Argo said, “and that task is not completed yet. That’s what we’re going to impress upon our guys.
“I think they’re going to buy into that. I don’t think they’ll be overconfident, and I don’t think they’ll be intimidated by the moment. They’ll be ready to play.”
The Knights have made a habit of prevailing in low-scoring, tight games during the postseason. They nipped Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 in the district final, clipped Central DeWitt 4-2 in the substate final and downed Bondurant-Farrar 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
Assumption found itself in another tense battle against Heelan.
Junior southpaw Nick Gottilla followed up his no-hitter in the district final with a one-hitter against a Heelan team batting .385.
“We had to play our best game today, and I felt we did other than we didn’t hit,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “That was a key. We just didn’t hit very well. Credit their pitcher. He was really tough.
“The old adage, good pitching beats good hitting. That was exemplified out there today.”
Gottilla issued five walks, including three to begin innings, but found a way to work through it. He finished with 11 strikeouts and retired the last 13 hitters in his 108-pitch outing.
“The majority of my starts, it seems the first couple of innings I’m a little rocky and trying to get the nerves out,” Gottilla said.
The Crusaders (32-11) had tallied 10 or more runs in a game 22 times this season. Other than a first-inning single from Colin Kasperbauer, the only Heelan baserunners came on walks.
“Nick has been maybe not our most consistent but our most dynamic guy on the mound,” Argo said. “He doesn’t give up a lot of hits. That keeps us in it. He got through a lot of innings with a lot of grit.”
Donaven Juarez ripped a triple off the wall in right-center to plate Jeremy McIntosh for Assumption’s first run in the third inning.
The Knights had a couple other opportunities for runs, but Jayce Levy was thrown out after overrunning third base on Schlichting’s single in the second inning and then in the fifth Adam Metivier was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice.
Finally in the seventh, Assumption punched across the deciding run.
Ryan Wohlers drew a walk to begin the frame.
Schlichting attempted to bunt twice but fouled them off. On a 2-2 count from reliever Tommy Schiltz, Schlichting singled to right field. The ball squirted away from right fielder Hunter Hope, and the runners moved up a base.
The Knights nearly squandered the chance.
After a strikeout and fielder’s choice resulting in Wohlers getting thrown out at home, Assumption was just an out from going to extra innings.
On a 0-1 pitch to McIntosh, Schiltz unleashed a wild pitch. Schlichting darted home, and Assumption’s celebration ensued around home plate.
“It never crossed my mind we wouldn’t score,” Juarez said.
It just didn’t happen the conventional way.
Schlichting saw the ball immediately go into the dirt and never hesitated.
“We want to be aggressive on the base paths,” he said. “We have a very fast team. When we see the ball go down, we’re taught to make the right read and score.
“It is an unbelievable feeling. You dream of stuff like that growing up and getting the game-winning run or game-winning hit. It is amazing.”
Juarez and Schlichting each had two hits for the Knights, who will play in their 10th state championship game since 1999 on Saturday.
“This team just started clicking in the playoffs,” Gottilla said. “We got hot at the right time. We need to keep it going for one more game.”