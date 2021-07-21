Wild walk-off win sends Camanche baseball to state for first time since 1996

“Just stay relaxed, stay fighting, keep competing all throughout the game,” he said. “Everybody is so close, a big happy family. We go to war together, we battle through anything. Just got to trust each other that we’ll come through and make plays.”

Delzell remembers being on the opposite side of a substate final walk-off two years ago during his freshman year against West Branch. His RBI double scored Dickherber in the first inning to put Camanche up 1-0.

“It’s really good to get that back and come out on top this time,” he said.

Byrns experienced both highs and lows as he finished as the winning pitcher and improved to 4-0 after giving up the lead late. He walked seven and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits in four innings pitched. At the plate, he was 3-for-4 with seven RBIs.

“My emotions changed so many times I didn’t really know what to think,” Byrns said. “We had momentum going in, we lost it, we gained it back. I didn’t really know how to feel but I’m excited how it ended.”

Camanche’s first four hitters, Dickherber, DeWeerdt, Delzell, and Byrns accounted for 11 runs scored, 10 of its 11 hits, and 11 RBIs and struck out only once collectively in the win.