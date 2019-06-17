If there was a quarterback position in the game of baseball, Davenport Assumption catcher Jayson Willers would shine in that role.
Willers showed off his leadership role in many ways Monday afternoon against Davenport West and also threw in some timely hitting to help the Knights to a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the Falcons by the scores of 5-3 and 7-3 on Assumption's home field.
Willers helped pitchers Nick Gotilla and Julien Broderson navigate some uncharacteristic wildness in the opener, then was partners with Brandon Schlichting for six innings as the Knights stayed undefeated in the MAC at 15-3, 10-0. Willers also drove in three runs in the two games, including smashing a long solo home run in second game.
The already-graduated catcher also knocked down several would-be wild pitches from his pitchers to keep the Falcons from taking bonus bases. West did not record a stolen base in the 14 innings Willers was behind the plate.
"(Jayson) is so underrated," Assumption coach Greg Thissen said of his catcher. "If you look at the pitching staffs that have come through the last few years, there has been one constant and it's him. He really limits the running game and, defensively, he's as good as I've seen in the MAC."
Although Monday was not a hot day by June standards, crouching behind the plate for close to a total of four hours and using every part of the body to keep wild deliveries in front of him might not appeal to most players. But Willers said he looks forward to it.
"It's a lot of fun and I love the game of baseball. I would not have it any other way," Willers said.
Gotilla struggled to find his command in starting the first game, walking four batters in just three innings of work. Thissen replaced Gotilla after three innings with Broderson, who walked two more batters and also hit a pair of batters.
But Broderson made the key pitch when he needed to and the Assumption defense turned in several great plays to keep West at bay. Nate Schlichting made a sprinting running catch deep in the left-field corner to end a Falcons' threat in the second inning while infielders Adam Metivier and Jeremy McIntosh snagged most everything that came their way. First baseman Seth Adrian also dug out some wild throws to save his infielders from errors that also ended some chances for West (2-6 MAC, 9-9) to continue an inning.
"For the most part, we were working up, we couldn't command down too well," Willers said of some of the pitching issues in Game 1. "It happens, you can't pitch great every day and West was making some really good contact. But our defense, everyone played great defense. That's what we do, we pick each other up when it's needed."
The offense also picked up the pitchers as well. Trailing 1-0 after a half inning, the Knights tied the game at 1-1 with a RBI single from Schlichting then took the lead for good in the third inning. Adrian had a two-run double and Willers chased Adrian home with a double of his own. McIntosh made it 5-1 by knocking home Willers with a RBI single of his own.
Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston blasted a solo home run in the fifth and Logan Gluba scored on an error in the sixth for the visitors to make it interesting. But Broderson shut down the visitors in the seventh to seal the win.
Brandon Schlichting also had some control issues in his six innings of work in Game 2, walking five and hitting a batter. But Willers said any time Schlichting got into trouble, he just focused even more to get out of trouble.
"That man (Schlichting), he pitches with emotion," Willers said. "When he gets a little heated, he throws harder and locates his pitches even better."
Assumption put up four runs in the second inning to take control behind RBI singles from Noah Weiman and Gotilla while Gotilla lated scored on a wild pitch. Vince Thomas scored as a courtesy runner after a West error to make it 4-0 for the Knights.
Willers led off the third inning with a monster blast to right field that easily cleared the high fence to make it 5-1 after the Falcons had got a run back from an RBI single by Schaeffer-Houston in their half of the inning.
The hosts got their final two runs in the fourth after an RBI single by Nate Schlichting and Willers' second RBI of the game when he roped a double down the left-field line. Jackson Huffstutler had an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh for West while Schaeffer-Houston had an RBI single to try and keep West close at 7-3.
While the West starting pitchers did not go deep, the Falcons got solid relief work from sophomore Garet Gustaf in Game 1 and senior Alek Reed in the second game. Gustaf allowed no runs in 3 2/3 innings of work while Reed gave up two unearned runs in his four innings of work.
"Obviously, we did not want to get swept but I think we are starting to come together as a team," West coach Scott Beatty said. "There are areas we have to get better, some defensive reads with runners in scoring position and we have to make better (hitting) contact. But I am seeing big improvements from some of the kids that don't have all the experience yet and the pitchers are really starting to throw better. But we are competing and I want to make sure the kids are having fun."