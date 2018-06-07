With three Division I pitchers on the staff, Ryan Wohlers was used primarily in relief for Davenport Assumption's baseball team last season.
Wohlers knew more would be expected of him sliding into the conference rotation this summer.
So far, he has delivered.
The senior right-hander pitched the first no-hitter of his career Thursday night to propel Class 3A top-ranked Assumption to a 5-1 and 8-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference road sweep of Bettendorf.
"He showed me up," Assumption Game 1 starter and winning pitcher Nick Gottilla said of Wohlers, "but I'm not mad at him for it. I like to watch when that stuff happens."
Wohlers (3-0) struck out nine, walked one and needed just 81 pitches to silence the Bulldogs. He was perfect for 5 2/3 innings before allowing a walk, the only Bettendorf baserunner of the game, to Josh Lawrence.
He worked ahead and had command of three pitches.
"I was just trying to go out there and throw strikes and give our team the best chance to win," Wohlers said. "It just happened I didn't give up any hits, and I had great defense behind me."
Wohlers had a 2.19 ERA in 22-plus innings last summer. With the graduation of Trenton Wallace and Ben Beutel, Wohlers has emerged as one of Assumption's top three conference starters.
He prepared for it in the offseason.
"My arm has gotten a lot stronger," Wohlers said, "and I really worked on my mental makeup. I've tried to stay calm on the mound when things go wrong."
Bettendorf (3-8, 1-4) had two hits in the opening inning of Game 1. It mustered only two in the final 13 innings of the doubleheader.
"Our bats are going to come around," coach Brandon Nau said. "We're too good of hitters not to have something come around on that end.
"We took 16 fastball strikes (in that second game). We've been preaching all season to hunt fastballs and attack fastballs. We're just not doing it right now."
Assumption (11-3, 5-1) capitalized on some sloppy Bettendorf defense in both games. The Knights struck for all five of their runs in the fourth inning thanks to four infield errors by the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf had four more miscues in the second game.
Outfielder Jayce Levy, who hasn't played baseball the past couple of seasons, had three hits for the Knights in Game 2. No. 9 hitter Seth Schneidermann laced two hits and drove in two.
"We're still teaching," Assumption coach Billy Argo said. "We have some seniors who have experience, but there are some juniors who haven't played a whole lot at the varsity level. There is a lot of work to be done.
"But when you pitch it well, that sets the tone for everything."
Gottilla pitched six innings, scattered four hits and fanned eight in the opener to get the win over Bettendorf ace Carter Bell. The left-hander is 3-0 and has allowed only two earned runs in 18 innings.
"I always try to push myself," he said. "It wasn't a bad game, but it could have been better."
Even with the graduation of seven starters from last year's state championship team, the Knights find themselves in sole possession of the MAC lead a third of the way through the race.
"We're still figuring things out," Gottilla said. "It is going to take us a little bit of time, but we'll be good when it all comes together."
Bettendorf, meanwhile, has been swept in both MAC doubleheaders this week. A combination of poor fielding and hitting has been the culprit.
"The hardest thing is our pitchers are throwing strikes and we're battling," Nau said, "but we have to find a way to put everything together in the field.
"We need to hit with a purpose, too. That's the only way this is going to turn around for us here."