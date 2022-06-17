Young, North Scott offense break out in win over Camanche

Campbell entered the game leading the team with a .472 average with 27 RBIs.
“We are a complete lineup,” Young said. “We have dudes in the bottom of the lineup that can put a sac-bunt down in a tight situation and we’ve got some free swingers that, any pitch, they can take out.”
North Scott did not need the longball in the win as three doubles were its only extra base hits.
“Just put the ball in play and make something happen,” he said. “And have a positive mindset at the plate.”
Camanche led 1-0 in the first inning when Mason Duritza's sacrifice scored Mike Delzell, who doubled off the wall. The Storm would not lead again.
Freshman starting pitcher Kyle Smith (2-0) got the win after allowing just six hits in 4 ⅓ innings pitched. The team’s infield made a number of strong defensive plays to help.
“Sam (Skarich) and Cody (Sunny), they make plays and go to their limits to try to make anything happen,” Young said.
North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said the team did not take Camanche lightly after falling 9-2 at Dubuque Hempstead Thursday.
“The boys just came out and got after it tonight,” he said. “They know they don’t want to play the way they did last night and responded today really well.”
Camanche’s Zach Erwin and Kaiden Jenkins each had two singles.
North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said Smith competed well before Joe Knepper finished the game in relief.
“He competes, and that’s what you need on the mound, someone that’s going to be around the plate, not afraid to go after hitters and make them hit the ball,” Ward said. “Good things usually happen in baseball when you let them hit it and you have a defense that plays behind you.”
The Lancers are back in conference action with a MAC doubleheader against Bettendorf at home on Monday.
“Hopefully they understand what this feels like and it starts carrying over and we start making a good run,” Ward said of his team, which is in the thick of the MAC title chase. “We’ve got to take care of our business come Monday if we want a shot at that.”
With fellow co-leader Davenport Assumption set to finish its suspended doubleheader with Clinton this afternoon, PV took advantage by sweeping Davenport West Thursday evening, taking the opener 9-2 and posting a 15-1, five-inning victory in the nightcap to move into sole possession of first place in the MAC.