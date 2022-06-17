Young, North Scott offense break out in win over Camanche

A new batting order paid off on Friday night as North Scott’s Noah Young went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 15-2 win over Camanche.

The Lancers (15-10) used 15 hits and five walks to blow by the Indians (8-6) in five innings, highlighted by an eight-run third inning.

Typically the team’s leadoff hitter, Young was moved to the five spot Friday after batting below his .400-plus batting average from a year ago.

The move worked out.

Young hit a two-run double and two RBI singles before a fielder’s choice in his last plate appearance.

He said when the team is all hitting, it gains momentum offensively.

“Had the right mindset at the plate, hunt fastballs, move guys over and do whatever we had to do,” he said. “Just timely hitting.”

The middle of the Lancers’ order did damage as Cody Sunny was 2-for-3, Ryan Campbell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Ian Dittmer had two singles in the three spots before Young.

Campbell entered the game leading the team with a .472 average with 27 RBIs.

“We are a complete lineup,” Young said. “We have dudes in the bottom of the lineup that can put a sac-bunt down in a tight situation and we’ve got some free swingers that, any pitch, they can take out.”

North Scott did not need the longball in the win as three doubles were its only extra base hits.

“Just put the ball in play and make something happen,” he said. “And have a positive mindset at the plate.”

Camanche led 1-0 in the first inning when Mason Duritza's sacrifice scored Mike Delzell, who doubled off the wall. The Storm would not lead again.

Freshman starting pitcher Kyle Smith (2-0) got the win after allowing just six hits in 4 ⅓ innings pitched. The team’s infield made a number of strong defensive plays to help.

“Sam (Skarich) and Cody (Sunny), they make plays and go to their limits to try to make anything happen,” Young said.

North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said the team did not take Camanche lightly after falling 9-2 at Dubuque Hempstead Thursday.

“The boys just came out and got after it tonight,” he said. “They know they don’t want to play the way they did last night and responded today really well.”

Camanche’s Zach Erwin and Kaiden Jenkins each had two singles.

North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said Smith competed well before Joe Knepper finished the game in relief.

“He competes, and that’s what you need on the mound, someone that’s going to be around the plate, not afraid to go after hitters and make them hit the ball,” Ward said. “Good things usually happen in baseball when you let them hit it and you have a defense that plays behind you.”

The Lancers are back in conference action with a MAC doubleheader against Bettendorf at home on Monday.

“Hopefully they understand what this feels like and it starts carrying over and we start making a good run,” Ward said of his team, which is in the thick of the MAC title chase. “We’ve got to take care of our business come Monday if we want a shot at that.”

